Poverty and inequality are a national security risk to South Africa

High levels of unemployment and poverty are a high national security risk to South Africa as they are drivers of crime and instability, and feed into unrest.

This is according to Dr Jabu Mtsweni, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Centre Manager: Information and Cyber Security Research Centre, who was speaking on day one of the CSIR Conference in Pretoria as part of a panel discussion on emerging threats against South Africa’s national security.

He added that South Africa is still at risk of social unrest like the July 2021 riots, and there are protests on a daily basis, but often on a small scale. Unemployment and poverty “are really something we need to look at”, he said, as they are some of the drivers of crime and unrest.

Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Head of the African Futures and Innovation Programme and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at the Institute for Security Studies, said that unemployment and poverty and the subsequent fallout cannot be fixed by security agencies, but security agencies end up dealing with the fallout.

Professor Abel Esterhuyse from the Faculty of Military Science, Stellenbosch University, took a different approach, and although he agreed that there is a high level of tension in society that may boil over, poverty and unemployment should “absolutely not” be seen as security issues, even though they have implications for the security sector.

“We should deal with these issues through departments such as education, and other pathways to improving the economy. We don’t want to securitise these issues,” he said, because if you expect security forces to take ownership of these problems, there may be a repeat of the type of events witnessed in South Africa during the 1970s and 1980s “and hopefully we won’t reach that level again where we see security forces taking responsibility for things that should be the result of good governance.”

Esterhuyse believes more domestic instability is coming in South Africa due to the collapse of infrastructure, political insecurity and tension and the “disconnect between the social contract” wherein the State is unable to provide safety, security, employment, services etc. to the population.

With reference to the July 2021 unrest, which “is very close to economic and criminal insurgency,” he quoted the expert panel report led by Professor Sandy Africa, who noted that State institutions failed to conduct timely risk assessments despite constant attacks on the authority of the state, the lack of decisive security service action, and the hollowing out of security structures that left them wanting. The State does not know what security threats it faces, and cannot respond, he said.

The political will, effective bureaucracy, and adequate resources are needed to ensure July 2021 unrest does not reoccur, he maintained.

Cilliers said that the solution to South Africa’s security challenges is to optimise security agencies for the tasks at hand. “We should not be focussing on conventional military threats but focussing on the real threats that face South Africa and these include domestic uprising/violence, crime, contribution to peacekeeping in the region, border security etc.”

He said the 2015 Defence Review holds a “completely ridiculous” view of the vision set for South Africa and the country needs to “optimise towards the real tasks that face us and not imaginary threats that we can’t afford [to address]”. Small things need to be addressed first, including crime, violence, and infrastructure destruction. “If you don’t work at a local level and hold people to account, you won’t turn rule of law issues around.”

He added that South Africa has “no border security, a military that is underfunded and a Border Management Authority that is a cadre deployment exercise.”

Terrorism a growing threat to South Africa

Apart from violent unrest, the panellists agreed that terrorism is another threat to South Africa. Cilliers believes that the country needs to take terrorism “quite seriously.” He explained that until three or four years ago, South Africans were not concerned about terrorism in neighbouring Mozambique, “but now it’s a huge reality. What exacerbates the problem is essentially a non-functioning intelligence system, police challenges, and a military that has very limited capacity.”

“We live in a volatile region,” Cilliers continued, and noted that terrorism in northern Mozambique is not being driven by foreigners but by decades of poor governance and to turn it around requires huge effort. “We ned to take this very seriously in South Africa.”







Esterhuyse said that with a state that is not well policed and not looking at its security in the way it should, “you are sitting with potential for lot of problems if you have a terrorist threat.”