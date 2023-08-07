Potential PPP options for the SANDF

Next week’s Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Defence and Security conference is going to explore the potential for expanding South African National Defence Force (SANDF) capabilities through PPPs. The question is then what systems would be viable for PPP collaboration for the SANDF?

The ideal environment for a PPP solution is that the PPP option would be to cover acquisition and life cycle costs. The PPP covers two aspects. Firstly, the acquisition element, which can be seen as new build or mid-life upgrade of existing assets that can be transferred to industry. This is termed Design, Finance and Build in PPP terms. The second aspect is the through-life support that is offered prior to eventual transfer to the user. This is the Operate and Transfer element of PPP. A total PPP contract can be structured as a Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (DFBOT) solution.

The guiding document for any SANDF analysis is currently the approved Defence Review 2015. The PPP approach aligns with the Defence Review 2015, chapter 15, paragraph 34 which states “The support of equipment, systems and weapons, and related training systems and facilities, may (where it is practicable and it holds no disadvantage in respect of operational readiness, the ability to deploy forces, sustainability and resilience) be considered for outsourcing, which may include using availability- or performance-based contracts placed with the industry to complement or supplement internal capacities and capabilities.”

The South African Defence Industry (SADI) Strategy 2020 provides the guidelines for Capability-Based Acquisition, advocating a complete, integrated capability, rather than discrete equipment items or sub-systems. A capability can in this context be described as comprising:

a. The prime mission equipment in question as a fully functional system (e.g. a ship with its embarked helicopter, UAVs, boarding boats etc.);

b. Attrition replacement and reserve equipment (e.g. items in the maintenance cycle);

c. Specific, direct support equipment;

d. The relevant technical and logistic support equipment;

e. The relevant training equipment and simulators;

f. Adequate stocks of munitions and spares;

g. Trained personnel, including specifically trained instructors; and

h. The requisite facilities, including accommodation, workshops, magazines, stores, classrooms, training areas and firing ranges.”

SANDF required System Capabilities compatible with PPP

A list of potential PPP system capability candidates can be identified using the above constraints and comparing it to the mission system wish list presented in the Defence Review 2015 and the South African Defence Industry (SADI) Strategy 2020 document. The PPP options can eventually be mapped with the SANDF Long-Term Capability Development Strategic Plan that is currently being developed for presentation to the Minister of Defence.

Here is a table of System Capabilities that could be considered for PPPs in Defence.

SADI Sector

PPP Potential Capability Intervention Source C4ISR Domain Restore an effective Command & Control and intelligence capability DR2015 MS1: Arresting the Decline Acquire Tailored Border Safeguarding equipment and weapon systems DR2015 MS1: Arresting the Decline Enhancement of air domain awareness DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Develop a universal UAV command and control system that will allow the Defence Force to acquire various UAVs from different manufacturers and integrate them into a coherent reconnaissance/surveillance system SADI Strategy: New Development Develop an integrated coastal surveillance system to support patrols and marine resource management DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force

SADI Strategy: New Development Develop additional simulators and simulation systems for training purposes, including linked command and control simulation systems to allow units in different centres to train together in real time SADI Strategy: New Development Develop new-generation communications systems with a focus on security and sustained links under cyber-attack and on data dissemination SADI Strategy: New Development Continued development of communications intelligence (COMINT) and information operations systems to access mobile communications (for instance cellular telephone systems) and social media that are being used for communications by both irregular and regular forces SADI Strategy: New Development Development of directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) systems SADI Strategy: New Development Develop new-generation staring array radar systems with the capability to detect, classify and track ground-based threats and targets SADI Strategy: Product R&D Relaunch development of communications and reconnaissance satellites and, in partnership, the necessary launch vehicles SADI Strategy: Product R&D Land Domain Establish Permanent Forward Base DR2015 MS1: Arresting the Decline Renewal of the landward logistic vehicle fleet: Motorised DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Renewal of the landward logistic vehicle fleet: Mounted DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Field ambulance capability DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Combat engineer capability – mine-detection and clearing

Upgrade the existing ‘Chubby’ mine-detection system to a new standard for mine and IED detection

Develop a compact/light mine-detection vehicle system DR2015 MS4: Respond to Strategic Challenges SADI Strategy: Develop Production Standard

SADI Strategy: New Development Combat engineer capability – field earth-moving DR2015 MS4: Respond to Strategic Challenges Combat engineer capability – bridge-laying

Develop light (e.g. up to 12 ton vehicle weight) and medium (e.g. up to 30 tons vehicle weight) tactical bridging systems DR2015 MS4: Respond to Strategic Challenges

SADI Strategy: New Development Combat engineer capability – other engineering combat support tasks DR2015 MS4: Respond to Strategic Challenges Upgrade the Ratels of the mechanised infantry, primarily by upgrading their turrets with power drives and night-sights, and with an engine replacement SADI Strategy: Develop Production Standard Light combat vehicle family to meet the Armoured Corps’ reconnaissance vehicle (8-10 ton class) SADI Strategy: New Development Develop a combat reconnaissance vehicle SADI Strategy: New Development Development of counter-artillery, rockets and mortars (C-RAM) system and expand its envelope to include engagement of UAVs SADI Strategy: New Development Air Domain Establish tactical airfield unit capability DR2015 MS1: Arresting the Decline Light airlift capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Medium airlift capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force In-flight refuelling capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Military air-ambulance capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Medium rotary-wing lift capability

Develop an Oryx Mk 2 tactical transport helicopter DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force

SADI Strategy: Develop Production Standard Reconnaissance aircraft DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Unmanned surveillance systems DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Expansion of the airlift capability with heavier and longer-range fixed-wing capabilities DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Establishment of a heavy rotary-wing lift capability DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Develop a Rooivalk Mk 2 combat helicopter SADI Strategy: Develop Production Standard Naval Domain Establish naval port operating capability DR2015 MS1: Arresting the Decline Offshore patrol capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Mine Warfare Capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Combat-enhanced maritime helicopters able to repel symmetric and asymmetric threats DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force Extension of the current maritime combat support capability – a forward deployable seaborne depot DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Extension of the current maritime combat support capability – technical support capability DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Establishment of a joint sealift capability DR2015 MS3: Capacitate the Defence Force Health Services Domain Renewal of Level 2 Field Hospital capability DR2015 MS2: Rebalance the Defence Force

