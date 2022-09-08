Possible retrenchments loom at Denel

Denel management appears to be taking the “drastic times call for drastic measures” idiom to heart as it sets out on labour negotiations that could see close to a third of its 1 807 permanent workforce retrenched.

Organised labour has been informed of “possible dismissals based on operational requirements” by newly named interim chief executive Mike Kgobe, who replaced William Hlakoane on 1 September.

Five pages of correspondence set out, in varying levels of detail, the intentions of the Denel board and management to restructure operations. This will evolve into “an optimised operating model and value proposition” for the State-owned defence and technology conglomerate. The letter to organised labour, seen by defenceWeb, has it this will see a reduction in the overall company cost base; improve operating efficiencies and “a possible reduction in operating structure and employee headcount across all operations”.

“If implemented” the restructuring proposal will ensure effective organisation of Denel operations to “successfully” bring into being the re-purposed company strategy. This, according to Kgobe’s letter, “may give rise to some positions being declared redundant and possible retrenchments”.

All told, 663 Denel employees could be retrenched in five categories. They are senior officials and managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerks and “crafts and related trades”.

Five criteria will be applied in a proposed selection, overseen by a CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration) facilitator as demanded by the Labour Relations Act. They are relevant experience and qualifications, competency, skills and diversity. If a selection cannot be made LIFO (last in, first out) will apply and could include “bumping” (when employees with more years of service take positions from those with less service years).

A proposed retrenchment date of 1 October, pending the putting into place of all necessary consultation processes and people, is envisaged.

On the table will be a severance payment equal to a week’s remuneration for each completed year of service. Additionally, retrenched personnel will be fully paid up to termination, including accrued leave pay and “some benefits in accordance with the Social Plan”.







The seriousness with which Denel management is approaching its “new” structure is illustrated by cost saving measures including freezing expenditure on employee training, supplier development, corporate social investment (CSI), new apprentice intakes and engineering bursaries. Denel contractor numbers are “significantly” reduced with future new business their only opportunity and those who remain on the payroll are subject to a salary increase moratorium, for which no timeframe is given.