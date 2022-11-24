PCDMV warns Bloemspruit “challenges” could affect peacekeeping

Air Force Base (AFB) Bloemspruit could well be a microcosm of the SA Air Force (SAAF) based on what Parliamentarians saw and were told during an oversight visit.

The parliamentarians, all members of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, are visiting military facilities and bases in and around the Free State capital Bloemfontein this week. Their visit also saw them call on the local office of the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) and personally see sites where houses have and will be built for old soldiers.

The Bloemspruit base shares a runway with Bram Fischer International Airport and is home to 16 Squadron and its Rooivalk combat support helicopters as well as 87 Helicopter Flying School.

When it comes to “challenges” the major ones, a Parliamentary Communication Service statement has it, are an “inability to service helicopters”, “unavailability of spares” and “a lack of machinery to maintain hangers (sic) and runways”. The quotes are those of the unnamed base Officer Commanding who also reported “tedious procurement and administrative policies” leading to “inefficient running of the base” to his high level visitors.

In response, the statement has PCDMV co-chair Cyril Xaba saying: “Funding of the [SA] National Defence Force remains unresolved. If a solution is not found it could spell disaster for the safety and security of the country.” Tying the situation at Bloemspruit to regional security the statement reports Xaba saying South Africa’s role in the security of the Southern African region is “crucial”.

“If the country fails to service its prime defence equipment it could result in South Africa not being considered for peacekeeping missions.”

The ripple effects of strikes and industrial action by workers was brought forcibly home to the parliamentarians who heard Bloemspruit experienced diesel and other fuel shortages during a truck drivers’ strike earlier this year. The committee noted with concern that due to operational issues, the base “suffered” during the truck drivers’ strike which left it with” less diesel and fuel stocks”.







The committee recommends better management systems to ensure fuel stocks are sufficient “as fuel is an essential component for air force operations to protect South African airspace”.