PCDMV ends year with oversight visit to Bloemfontein

A reasonable evaluation of the year fast nearing its end, from the point of view of a Parliamentary oversight committee, could be pessimistic tinged by a shade of optimism.

This summarises a Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) visit to SA National Defence Force (SANDF) bases, facilities and units in and around Bloemfontein late last month (November). The sentiment is also largely applicable to the committee’s work during the year which saw it sit through numerous presentations by senior SANDF officers. In addition to the four services – air force, army, military health and navy – divisions ranging from Joint Operations through to Logistics and Military Police as well as Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise provided information for oversight purposes.

Committee co-chair Cyril Xaba noted concerns voiced to him and fellow committee members regarding, among others, lack of funding for maintenance and upgrading of prime mission equipment (PME) and having to use “aged infrastructure, some of which has reached the end of its life and is uneconomical to repair”.

On the credit side of the ledger, the parliamentarians heard “the military [the national defence force] is looking at strategies to mitigate these challenges, which will preserve the integrity of its equipment”. Worrying is the strategies are not sustainable in the long term, according to a Parliamentary Communication Services statement.

The observations come in the wake of briefings and tours of Air Force Base (AFB) Bloemspruit, the De Brug and Tempe bases, facilities and certain units on them as well as 3 Military Hospital.

On the major military medical facility in Free State, parliamentarians were told maintenance issues continue to “plague” the hospital and these had to be laid at the door of Minister Patricia de Lille’s Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) with “lack of co-ordination” cited as the bugbear.







Xaba, in the statement, said the PCDMV “resolved” to take up issues raised with De Lille’s department and Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD).