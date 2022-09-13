Partnerships and joint ventures to be highlighted at AAD 2022

The Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 exhibition to be held in Pretoria next week represents a golden opportunity for foreign companies to partner with South African entities so that capital and market access can be provided to the local industry.

International partnerships, which can gain access to international markets and help local companies develop new products, have been critical to keeping the South African defence industry afloat and there are several examples of successful joint ventures that continue to operate today. Some of these partnerships, such as with Saab, were a result of the Strategic Defence Procurement Packages (SDPPs) of the 1990s and its offsets requirements (Saab supplied 26 Gripen fighters to the South African Air Force, with some local component production in South Africa).

Saab Grintek Defence employs hundreds of people and generates hundreds of millions of rands a year, with the majority from exports – it does particularly well supplying aircraft self-protection systems (its IDAS has generated billions of Rands in foreign earnings) and Saab Grintek Defence has won Exporter of the Year award in recognition of its achievements. Other successful SDPP partnerships saw Atlas Elektronik partnering with Cybicom in South Africa to establish Cybicom Atlas Defence (CAD) to support the South African Navy’s submarines and to undertake other naval work for export.

Denel has entered into several successful partnerships and joint ventures, including Al Tariq, Rheinmetall Denel Munition, Hensoldt and Pioneer Land Systems. Al Tariq started out in 2012 as Tawazun Dynamics, a joint venture 51% owned by Tawazun and 49% by Denel. It was established to provide precision-guided weapon manufacturing and integration services to the UAE defence force and international clients. Since establishment, it has resulted in several air-launched weapons being acquired by the United Arab Emirates, starting with the Umbani (Lightning) guided bomb, known as Al Tariq by Tawazun Dynamics. Over a thousand Al Tariqs were ordered by the UAE from 2011 under a R5 billion contract, with the weapons integrated onto the Air Force’s Mirage 2000-9 fighters and deployed operationally.

Tawazun Dynamics changed its name to Barij Dynamics in October 2018 after investment from the Emirates Defence Industry Company (EDIC), which was established in 2015 to produce air, land and sea weapons, training and maintenance services (Barij is now part of the Edge defence conglomerate and in 2019 changed its name to Al Tariq). The company also has the Sejeel (P3/Orca) guided bomb kit in its product portfolio. The Sejeel has been in production since 2017 for the UAE armed forces, but is being promoted for export as well. On the larger end of the scale, Al Tariq also offers a guidance kit for the Mk 84 series bomb (P4).

Another UAE-based partnership is with Pioneer Land Systems (49% owned by Denel and 51% by the International Golden Group) which markets, sells and manufactures landward vehicles and weapon systems and supplies ancillary services in support of such products. Through the International Golden Group, Denel has supplied a large number of RG31 vehicles to the UAE.

One of the most successful Denel partnerships is with Germany’s Rheinmetall. Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) was established in September 2008 when the Denel entities comprising of Somchem, Swartklip, Boksburg and Naschem became part of the Rheinmetall Defence Group. The company became known as Rheinmetall Denel Munition with Rheinmetall Waffe Munition being the 51% majority shareholder, while Denel holds 49% of the shares. The company employs 2 500 people and has a turnover of more than R2 billion a year. RDM manufactures a wide variety of medium and large calibre ammunition, such as 105 and 155mm artillery shells, 60, 81 and 120mm mortars, hand grenades, 40x51mm low and medium velocity grenades and 76-62mm naval shells as well as aircraft bombs, and the Plofadder mine-clearing system. RDM has supplied all rocket motor propellants for Denel Dynamics products such as the A-Darter and Ingwe. The company has also won contracts to establish new heavy munitions plants in other countries, most recently Indonesia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Hensoldt Optronics is another successful partnership with Denel, which has a 30% share in the company (in September 2019 Hensoldt Optronics and sister company GEW Technologies became Hensoldt South Africa although they remained as business divisions within the new company). GEW has for decades focussed on spectrum dominance and electronic warfare systems, whilst Optronics is one of the world’s leading optronics suppliers, covering airborne gimbals (such as the Goshawk and Argos), to submarine periscopes and laser rangefinders. Their products are in service with the South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service. Hensoldt Optronics and GEW have a combined staff of 600 and annual turnover of approximately R1.5 billion. Hensoldt South Africa is expanding its offerings into the radar, data link, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), customer services and business development fields, amongst others. Denel, however, is in the process of selling its stake in Hensoldt Optronics.

Partnering with international companies allows the parties to share risk and accountability, to leverage off international OEM marketing efforts, providing regional diversification and access to global business. It is often possible for South African companies to bid for large European Union or NATO contracts if they are a supplier to a major OEM, such as Saab, which was able to successfully bid for large helicopter self-protection system contracts in India. Once a company is a supplier to a manufacturer, that often means repeat business.

As South Africa is non-aligned and its products are free from United States International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) controls, it is very attractive to world markets and has assisted sales to countries in the Middle East. International companies have also used South Africa’s position to export to countries that they themselves cannot access.

These and other opportunities will come to the fore at the 2022 edition of AAD, which is attracting more than 200 foreign companies and thousands of delegates. Several national pavilions at AAD represent further opportunity for the South African defence industry to engage on partnerships and collaboration.

AAD 2022 runs from 21 to 25 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof outside Pretoria.







defenceWeb has been appointed to produce the Show Daily publication for AAD 2022. The magazines will be in digital format and will be shared with every exhibitor, visitor and delegate. To contribute editorial content, contact [email protected] or to advertise contact [email protected]