Parliamentary committee raises alarms over SANDF budget cuts, security readiness

Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence, Malusi Gigaba, has delivered a candid assessment of the state of South Africa’s defence capability, warning that persistent underfunding threatens not only the country’s ability to defend its borders but also its international credibility and economic growth potential.

Speaking during a media briefing in Parliament on Thursday 10 April, Gigaba laid out an ambitious oversight agenda for the newly constituted committee.

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence holds a unique and far-reaching mandate that goes beyond typical parliamentary portfolio oversight. The committee is tasked with investigating and making recommendations on matters relating to the budget, functioning, organisation, armaments, policy, morale, and state of preparedness of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

While acknowledging that the committee is still in the early stages of orientating its members to this complex and strategic brief, Gigaba was unequivocal about the urgency of confronting the challenges facing South Africa’s defence apparatus.

He expressed grave concern over the continued erosion of the SANDF’s budget. While the recent national budget included a nominal increase in defence allocations, this was insufficient to keep pace with inflation, amounting effectively to a real-term reduction in funding. He underscored the problematic nature of this decline, noting that defence spending has fallen from over 2% of GDP in 1996 to 0.7% at present.

“The inability to adequately fund the SANDF is not only counterproductive from a national security perspective, but also undermines the broader defence industry’s potential to drive industrial growth, technological innovation, and job creation,” Gigaba warned.

He said the lack of funding restricts the SANDF’s capacity to acquire critical combat capabilities, modernise equipment, and respond effectively to both internal and international obligations. Without intervention, he cautioned, the consequences would be dire, not only in terms of operational readiness but also in the country’s ability to support peacekeeping efforts, fulfil regional commitments, and sustain its defence industrial base.

Problems at 1 Mil continue

One of the most pressing domestic concerns for the committee remains the protracted refurbishment of 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane. Originally initiated in the 2005/06 financial year, the upgrade has been plagued by delays, ballooning costs, and operational disruptions. Over R1 billion has already been expended, while rising costs of medical outsourcing are draining an already constrained budget.

“This is an outrageous waste of public funds and a disservice to the members of our armed forces who depend on military health services,” Gigaba remarked.

Between 2016 and 2020 alone, the Department of Defence spent hundreds of millions on outsourced medical services due to the hospital’s limited functionality. The committee said it intends to closely scrutinise a forensic report commissioned by the former Minister of Defence and to assess the SANDF’s plans to use its own Defence Works Formation to finalise the project. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other relevant agencies will be invited to brief the committee in May 2025.

Morale a focus

Gigaba emphasised that morale and working conditions within the SANDF would remain a strategic focus of the committee. He expressed concern over the slow pace of implementing the recommendations of the Defence Force Service Commission, as well as the ongoing ambiguity between its role and that of the Military Bargaining Council.

“We must ensure that our men and women in uniform are well-supported, well-compensated, and not demoralised. A professional defence force begins with dignified working conditions,” he said.

Peacekeeping deployments need to be resourced

The SANDF’s role in international peacekeeping remains a source of pride, but Gigaba warned that these deployments must be matched with proper resourcing. The committee will closely monitor the upcoming withdrawal from the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and ensure the safe return of personnel and equipment in a highly volatile environment.

The committee is also seeking a detailed assessment of the impact of the eventual withdrawal from MONUSCO, the UN’s stabilisation mission in the DRC, and is planning a site visit to SANDF border deployments in June.

Gigaba reiterated that military interventions should support, not replace, diplomatic efforts.

“We must not view the SANDF as the first line of peace-making. Political solutions must be prioritised. Our soldiers must play a supportive, not substitutive, role in diplomacy.”

Defence debate needed

In a call for a broader strategic reassessment, Gigaba urged Parliament to hold a comprehensive debate on the future of the SANDF, including its posture, missions, and funding requirements.

He acknowledged the historical undercurrents that have shaped current perceptions of the military in post-apartheid South Africa. The decision to significantly reduce defence funding in the early democratic era was informed by the desire to transform the military from an instrument of repression into a people’s defence force. However, Gigaba argued that this approach has not kept pace with the evolving role of the military, both domestically and internationally.

“We created a false dichotomy between defence and social spending. But the SANDF is not a burden on society, it is a pillar of it,” he said.

He argued that funding the SANDF should be viewed as part of broader efforts to safeguard social and economic development, especially in light of increased domestic deployments, such as in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and illegal mining operations.

Gigaba concluded with a rallying cry for a more coherent and long-term defence funding strategy, suggesting that additional revenue streams must be identified to bolster military capability and ensure South Africa is not left vulnerable in an increasingly uncertain world.

“We must equip our defence force with the resources, skills, and tools necessary to back up our international commitments, protect our people, and project stability in the region,” Gigaba stated. “A strong SANDF reflects a strong and sovereign South Africa.”