Parliament oversight committee wants fiscus to boost local defence industry

The lack of funding for defence in South Africa means the local defence industry is reliant on exports, notwithstanding the “world class military equipment produced locally”.

This observation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) comes in the wake of a visit to last week’s Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof.

In a joint statement, JSCD co-chairs Cyril Xaba and Mamagase Nchabeleng put the blame for the local defence industry’s sorry state on South Africa’s “stagnating defence budget”.

“Relevant technological defence solutions are available in the local market, but the lack of funding for acquisition means this technology is not put to good use. A strong and vibrant local defence industry is important to grow the economy, create job opportunities and provide a research platform for local capabilities,” the statement reads.

It continues: “The committee remains hopeful that, as the defence budget stabilises, more opportunities to buy defence technology from the local market will become available. To this end, the committee will communicate the need for recommendations that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) prioritises equipment acquisition and maintenance, specifically from the domestic market, to the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV). The committee encourages defence research funding and development initiatives.







“The committee undertakes to increase its engagement with the South African defence industry to ensure it is properly supported and enjoys efficient support from other government structures. This will ultimately benefit government’s public-private growth initiative, which identifies the defence industry as a key stakeholder.”