Paramount’s new Border Patrol Maatla variant aimed at SANDF

Paramount Land Systems has unveiled a new Border Patrol variant of its Maatla 4×4 Light Protected Vehicle (LPV) specifically for the border security requirements of the South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF).

Revealed for the first time at AAD 2024, the long wheel base variant has been designed and developed in response to SANDF requirements for border patrol missions and counter-insurgency operations, accommodating up to 12 personnel, in a 2+10 configuration due to its additional 675 mm length.

The SANDF is looking for nearly 500 vehicles in three variants to replace its legacy Toyota Land Cruiser patrol vehicles: 210 Section variants, 144 Command variants, and 108 Ambulance variants. Deliveries expected on or before 15 March 2025. National Treasury allocated R500 million in 2024/25 for the procurement of the new vehicles.

The Long Wheel Base Maatla is building on the success of the Maatla, launched during AAD 2022, and in operation with Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose border security forces and Gendarmerie are deployed in what Paramount said are some of the most challenging security environments on the African continent.

“The Maatla offers advanced features and reconfigurability, making it the ultimate solution for border patrol and security operations. Built with versatility in mind, the Maatla and its ‘Smart Floor’ technology enables the vehicle’s seating to be quickly removed and adapted for various assignments, including border patrol, ambulance services, command and control, military support, policing, and peacekeeping missions; from reconnaissance to logistics support to medical evacuation,” said Lindiwe Tshabalala, Paramount South Africa CEO.

The Maatla provides all-round STANAG Level 1 ballistic protection, and can protect against handguns and other small calibre ball rounds, with options for additional scalable armour upgrades. The Maatla can reach a road speed of up to 100 km/h, with a cruising range of up to 600 km when traveling at 80 km/h, and a fording depth of up to 750 mm without preparation. The vehicle is fitted with a 2-speed transfer case and 3 differential locks for difficult terrain. The vehicle can be operated in environments with temperatures ranging from -10°C to + 55°C.

Tshabalala added: “Paramount’s extensive experience over three decades has equipped it to develop tailored, cost-effective solutions that address the unique challenges faced by African armed forces. Internal and border security are our key capabilities, whether it be supplying armoured vehicles, crowd control equipment, surveillance aircraft, forward operating bases, specialist training or fusion cells providing real-time intelligence to support informed decision-making by border security forces. By bolstering our border security solutions with the Maatla, we are able to provide our customers the most comprehensive border security solutions on the continent.”