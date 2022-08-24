Paramount unveils upgraded Marauder

Paramount Group has unveiled its upgraded Marauder ‘Mark 2’ armoured vehicle model, which features updated driver ergonomics and hull changes that will speed up production.

The company said the upgrades include the introduction of a universal hull, interchangeable dashboard modules and steering wheel components. These latest enhancements will enable the Marauder to be manufactured in either Left or Right-Hand Drive configurations, from the same hull and component sets on the same production line.

The vehicle can be converted to Left or Right-Hand Drive version in under two hours, should operational needs (such as peacekeeping deployments in foreign countries) require, making the Marauder highly-applicable to the asymmetrical challenges of the modern battlefield, wherever in the world that battlefield may reside, Paramount said in a statement.

Deon Grobler, CEO of Paramount Land Systems, stated: “The Marauder is one of world’s most iconic and toughest armoured vehicles, often described as best suited for an apocalyptic environment. We are very proud of its well-deserved reputation and our latest advancements present significant benefits to its performance, crew capability and the customer.

“Impressive developments in man-machine interfaces often go unnoticed, however the systems which we have incorporated within the new Marauder ‘Mark 2’ have made great strides in improving ergonomics, comfort and functionality. The improvements in the Marauder’s operator interfaces will increase usability when operating in rugged conditions, while at the same time reducing driver and crew fatigue, making the platform more comfortable and user-friendly, keeping troops safe and battle ready.”

“In keeping with our 27-year track record of manufacturing innovative solutions to optimising our customers’ response capabilities to the threats faced in Africa and around the world, we are also pleased to report that we have today increased our own speed of production. We can now manufacture vehicles for stock purposes as opposed to manufacturing based on customer orders, delivering faster solutions for those partners with urgent demands, whether they are operating right or left-hand drive vehicles,” Grobler concluded.

The Marauder features double-skin armour, a burst speed of 110 km/hr and ability to operate in conditions from – 20 to +50 Degrees Celsius. Day/night vision devices and extra sensors can also be fitted to provide 24/7 operability. The mine-protected vehicle can carry two crew and up to eight fully equipped soldiers in the rear.







The Marauder was launched at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi in February 2007, and has since been supplied to customers around the world, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique and Singapore.