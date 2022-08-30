Paramount to manufacture Mbombe 4 vehicles in Thailand

Paramount Group will produce its Mbombe 4 infantry combat vehicle in Thailand, in collaboration with local partners, as the D-Lion.

The company made the announcement to coincide with the Defence and Security 2022 exhibition in Bankok, Thailand, saying it has partnered with Thailand’s Defence Technology Institute (DTI), Thailand’s defence research and development (R&D) agency, and local partner Jatunapas, one of Thailand’s leading defence and security companies.

Following assembly of the Mbombe 4 in Thailand, the vehicle will undergo vehicle trials by the Thai Armed Forces and the Defence Technology Institute.

At a ceremony held at Defence and Security 2022, the locally assembled ‘D-Lion’ (the name of the local variant) was officially handed over to General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, Chief of Defence Forces, Royal Thai Armed Forces by Director-General Choochart Buakhao of DTI, and witnessed by General Porpol Maneerin, the Chairman of DTI and Thabang Makwetla, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. Also in attendance were Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President of Paramount Group, and Ploynapas Chaiyasree, CEO of Jatunapas Company Limited.

“The D-Lion combat vehicle which has been assembled in Thailand through the co-operation of DTI, Jatunapas and Paramount Group represents a first-of-its-kind in this level of combat capability. South Africa is globally recognized for its leading competence in this vehicle class, whilst Thailand has significant competence in vehicle production,” Chaiyasree said.

“This project embodies the policy of the Thai Government to promote local production, at the highest level, with a platform that represents the most technologically advanced combat capability. It will provide the Royal Thai Armed Forces with the ability to address the ever challenging combat environment. Paramount Group believe in Thailand as an export producer as witnessed today with the hand-over of the first Thai assembled platform.”

Ichikowitz said that, “Southeast Asia is primed for strong growth in the defence and security industry, however the region has not been immune to the continued constraints on global supply chains among the economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. An indigenous defence manufacturing supply chain is uniquely critical to both the ASEAN economy and Thailand’s national security, ensuring readiness in the face of known and unknown threats, while emboldening a sustainable lifecycle of high-skills economic growth in the process.”

“We are privileged to partner with DTI and Jatunapas to bolster local manufacturing capabilities through the production of the formidable Mbombe 4. We are looking forward to building this partnership and that with the Thai government, from this milestone,” he said.

“With more than 150 vehicles either being manufactured or on order for delivery or deployment across Africa, Asia and around the world, this announcement in Thailand is an important next step in the Mbombe’s continued expansion, and a testament to the innovative partnerships that we have fostered to the benefit of our partner nations’ respective defence industrial complexes. We are pleased to say that the Mbombe 4 is ready for production in Thailand as of today,” Ichikowitz added.

Since its launch in 2019, the Mbombe 4 has been ordered by five nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Togo, and India – it is being built in large numbers for the Indian Army by Bharat Forge as the Kalyani M4.

Key features of Mbombe 4 include flat-floor mine protection technologies and a distinct, rear-door ramp design. The vehicle has a burst speed of 140 km/h and a range of 800 km. Paramount said positioning the powerpack at the front of the vehicle and along its centre line results in greater efficiency in the transfer of power from the powerpack to the wheels. The in-line configuration has additional benefits, such as ease of maintenance and low noise in the crew compartments.

The platform offers crew compartment NATO STANAG 4569 Level 3 ballistic protection and blast protection to STANAG 4569 Level 4A and 4B and protection against a 50kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bomb.

The 16 tonnes Mbombe 4 provides a payload of nearly three tonnes, encapsulating weapon systems, ammunition, crew (of seven) and supplies. The vehicle has been designed to accommodate a wide range of payloads and turrets, including a 30 mm cannon. The onboard mission computer and interface system is able to integrate with both Western and Eastern-made weapon systems. The vehicle is further fitted with the latest generation navigational, crew comfort and security systems, with examples including a driver-assist camera system, winterisation kit, vehicle location and tracking systems, a NATO standard tow-hitch, radios and intercoms systems and a Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS).

Paramount recently revealed the Mbombe 4 S desert variant, which was developed in response to customer feedback and trials in India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Modifications include changes to the air conditioning system, fuel system, and front bumper with the addition of a winch, as well as changes to the rear door to allow for a spare tire to be carried, and interior changes to include additional storage space and improved access. A rear door ramp or side doors can also be fitted based on user preferences.







The Mbombe 4 draws on the heritage of the eight-wheeled Mbombe 8, launched in 2016, and the six-wheeled Mbombe 6, which is in service. Commonality of components (roughly 70%) across the entire Mbombe family of armoured vehicles lessens the costs associated with support, repairs and training, Paramount maintains.