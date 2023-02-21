Paramount showcases new brand, emphasises global presence

Paramount, now headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), unveiled its new logo and brand at the IDEX 2023 exhibition currently underway in Abu Dhabi and emphasised its global presence and portable manufacturing solutions.

Of the changes Paramount founder Ivor Ichikowitz said: “Over the past 30 years the world changed significantly and so has our trajectory. Our new logo is in line with the growth and development of the company and positions us well into the future”.

“Our brand evolution reflects transformation into a complete technology company. We are focused on designing, engineering, prototyping, industrialisation, assembly and certification of ingenious, 360-degree, battle-proven defence solutions that fit each of the local markets we serve.”

Among Paramount’s current technology priority areas is expansion of its autonomous or optionally manned capability (including an optionally manned Mwari aircraft) based on its existing portfolio of air, sea and land platforms. Additionally, the company is increasing its range of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

“Today, the majority of projects we do around the world relate to either evolving technology we have developed for the specific requirements of each country, or using our wide-ranging IP and expertise to develop new products for specific operational requirements,” Ichikowitz said.

Paramount highlighted its portable, in-country manufacturing capabilities and transfer of technology, skills, and licensed intellectual property. “Paramount has a proven track record of successful industrial partnerships and actively seeks global partnerships with governments and industrial partners or national champions to broaden its international footprint further. The company has expanded globally through strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, global partnerships and various product innovations,” the company said.

According to Steve Griessel, Paramount Group Chief Executive Officer: “In the current geopolitical environment, defence industrial autonomy is one of the most important considerations for any government. Paramount’s relevance in regions like the Middle East is increasing substantially. We remain one of few organisations in the defence industry worldwide with the depth and breadth of capability across several domains, who has as its business model sharing technology and development of domestic industrial capability”.

“Paramount has the advantage that over the past 29 years we invested time and funds to develop base technology and battle proven certified product. This adds huge value to our industrial partners who are able to have a running start by partnering with us on portable production to fast track defence industrial capability.”

The company has offices around the world including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), South Africa, United Kingdom, USA, Nigeria, Ghana, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and Greece.

Its aircraft, vehicles, autonomous systems and naval vessels are manufactured at sites around the world – it has a substantial armoured vehicle facility in Kazakhstan, for example, and builds Mbombe 4 vehicles in India with Bharat Forge. Other vehicle manufacturing is taking place in Thailand.







“Our objective for the next five years is to expand portable production across five or six production facilities around the world. It’s time to use the building blocks of our success to create a platform for our expanding global growth. Our brand messaging and the Paramount logo has evolved to reflect and position Paramount for the next 30 years,” Griessel added.