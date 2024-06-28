Paramount reveals new Mk III Mbombe 6 infantry combat vehicle variant

Paramount has announced a series of new additions to its battle-proven Mbombe 6 Infantry Combat Vehicle (ICV) to create the Mk III version, which is in production for global customers.

The Mbombe 6 Mk III features a redesigned electrical system with a focus on enhanced driver ergonomics, the ability to adopt more commercially available components, electromagnetic interference (EMI)-compliance, and a new interior layout offering greater functionality and space utilisation.

The enhancements also include increased engine bay protection and recovery capabilities with the addition of a new heavy-duty front-mounted bumper, complete with integrated recovery points and an updated electric winch.

Deon Grobler, CEO of Paramount Land Systems said: “Paramount has always been at the vanguard of innovation, particularly in the realm of armoured vehicle design and manufacturing. Leveraging our decades of experience, we’ve crafted the Mbombe vehicle family to meet the demands of the modern battlefield. The enhancements to the Mbombe 6 will further cement the warrior reputation of this pioneering and battle-proven platform.”

The Mbombe 6 has been supplied to four countries located in Africa, the Middle East, Latin-America and Asia. It has also been successfully produced in Kazakhstan as part of Paramount’s portable production model with Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering. There it is known as the Barys 6.

The Mbombe 6 was launched in 2010 and since then, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, it has been ordered by Ecuador (five) and Jordan (25). At the DSEI show last year, Paramount said more than 20 of its next-generation infantry combat vehicles were then in production, with deliveries underway.

The Mbombe 6 weighs 17.3 tonnes empty and has a payload of 5.2 tonnes. The vehicle can carry three crew and eight soldiers. Its hull meets STANAG 4569 Level 4, which means the vehicle can withstand a 10 kg TNT blast under its hull or any wheel station. Ballistic protection is to Level 3, scalable to STANAG 4569.

The Mbombe family (4×4 Mbombe 4, 6×6 Mbombe 6, and 8×8 Mbombe 8) features a flat mine-protected floor, giving a lower and better stability than V-shaped armoured hulls. All three models share 80% common components to reduce through life costs and make training and logistics easier. A six-cylinder diesel gives a top speed of more than 110km/h.