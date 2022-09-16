Paramount out in force at AAD 2022

Global aerospace and defence technology company Paramount Group will be out in force at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in Pretoria next week, with some big announcements planned, including the unveiling of a new armoured vehicle range, and customer deliveries for its Mwari aircraft.

In the four years since the last edition of AAD, a lot has been happening at Paramount, on the land, sea, air fronts. Paramount has been making major strides with its armoured vehicle range, for example accumulating orders for more than 150 Mbombe 4 vehicles across five customer countries. Last month, the company announced the Mbombe 4 will be manufactured in Thailand as the D-Lion in collaboration with local partners.

On display at AAD 2022 will be its 8×8 Mbombe 8 infantry combat vehicle (ICV), which is being positioned as an ideal solution for the South African National Defence Force’s 8×8 ICV requirement under Project Hoefyster.

Elsewhere on the land systems side of the business, Paramount recently unveiled an upgraded and improved ‘Marauder 2’ armoured vehicle that can be easily converted to left or right hand drive, and which is faster to manufacture than earlier versions.

Complementing its existing range of armoured vehicles, the company will launch a new light weight armoured vehicle for customers who do not require the highest levels of protection.

On the aerospace side, Paramount has been making considerable progress with its Mwari intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike aircraft, with serial production underway at its Wonderboom Airport facility. The aircraft has secured sizeable orders and one customer is due to receive its maiden aircraft next week, and further details will be announced during AAD.

Other Mwari-related news at AAD will cover an agreement with a local manufacturer on the aircraft’s sensor gimbal, and partnerships with other local companies on aircraft components.







More AAD news from Paramount will cover its other capabilities ranging from patrol boats and RHIBs to aircraft refurbishment, robotics, and unmanned aerial vehicles.