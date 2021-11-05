Paramount Maritime launches another Sentinel patrol vessel for West Africa

Paramount Maritime has launched a 35 metre Sentinel patrol vessel for a customer in West Africa, who will use it to serve the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

The MV Meedoi was launched and christened at Elliot Basin in Cape Town on 25 October. Paramount Maritime Holdings company Nautic Africa said the Sentinel ballistic patrol vessel will be used for security and patrol operations within the Gulf of Guinea. It is due to arrive in Port Harcourt this week.

Representatives from Nautic and the customer attended the launch either virtually or in person, as well as representatives from naval architects KD Marine Design.

The fast crew/patrol vessel, P367, will be commissioned to protect offshore assets and transfer crew to and from offshore oil and gas projects of the likes of Chevron, ENI, Exxon-Mobil, Shell, Total, Tullow etc.

The vessel would have been launched sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project slightly.

The aluminium-hulled vessel has a length of 35 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres and draught of 2 metres. An 11×6 metre cargo deck can accommodate 20 tons of cargo or a 20-foot shipping container. Crew is ten, in addition to eight security or other personnel.

The vessel is powered by three Caterpillar C32 main engines developing 1 193 kW each, giving a top speed of 27 knots and a range at maximum speed of just over 1 000 nautical miles. The wheelhouse and main deck accommodation structure is fitted with composite ballistic armour while gun mounts and ballistic shields are fitted to give coverage around the vessel. A 6.5 metre semi-rigid boat can be launched via a davit. The wheelhouse is armoured to NATO Stanag Level II and the deckhouse to Level I ballistic protection.

Nautic Africa has sold a large number of Sentinel vessels to West Africa for use in the oil and gas industry where insecurity is steadily climbing, in large part due to the region's diverse natural resources; transnational piracy, oil bunkering and terrorism continue to be a serious threat to the region's stability.







The company offers larger naval versions (40 metres and 47 metres) of the vessel due to rising interest from navies, and this is available globally to bolster military and fishing patrol operations.