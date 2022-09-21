Paramount launches Maatla light vehicle

Paramount Group subsidiary Paramount Land Systems is for the first time unveiling its new Maatla 4×4 Light Protected Vehicle (LPV), which is aimed at the rapidly growing lightweight and more affordable segment of the armoured vehicle market.

The Maatla (meaning Power in Setswana) has already received orders for 50 vehicles from two customers, Paramount said.

“The latest addition to Paramount’s family of protected vehicles is already in production for an African country with one of the most challenging, rugged and remote environments for land forces to operate in,” the company stated.

Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President, Paramount International, stated: “Our customers can now take full advantage of three decades of armoured vehicle innovation, engineering excellence and market leadership, but in a lighter class vehicle designed in response to changing customer requirements. We are very excited to offer border patrol, gendarmerie, police units and armed forces in Africa and around the world with best-in-class technologies and capability. The vehicle’s lighter weight and commercial components ultimately enables greater customer affordability and faster production rates.”

The Maatla has been manufactured on a commercial vehicle chassis for proven reliability and low cost. It features “Smart Floor” technology, enabling the seating to be quickly removed and the vehicle to be configured as either an ambulance, command vehicle or customisable for other mission requirements, such as border patrol, military support, policing, or peacekeeping missions. Day/night vision devices and extra sensors can also be fitted to provide 24/7 operability.

The Maatla provides ballistic and blast protections to STANAG 4569 Level 1, and can protect against handguns and other small calibre ball rounds. It also provides underbelly protection against M26 hand grenades or a blast equivalent.

Mobility and agility

The Maatla can reach a road speed of up to 100 km/h, with a cruising range of up to 600 km when traveling at 80 km/h, and a fording depth of up to 750 mm without preparation. The vehicle is fitted with a 2-speed transfer case and 3 differential locks for difficult terrain. The vehicle can be operated in environments with temperatures ranging from -10°C to + 55°C.







Deon Grobler, CEO of Paramount Land Systems, stated that, “We are very excited to diversify our product range, compete in this new class of Light Protected Vehicles, and introduce customers with these requirements into our world beating family of protected vehicles. The Maatla is a light armour, multi-purpose vehicle, offering excellent cross-country performance and reliability. Designed to handle a two-tonne payload, the Maatla offers near infinite-configurability in terms of onboarding mission specific equipment, weapons, and armour scalability.”