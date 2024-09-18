Paramount delivers Maatla 4x4s to Ghana’s military

Paramount has delivered its Maatla 4×4 light protected multi-mission border patrol vehicle to the Ghanaian military. Making the announcement at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition, the company said the introduction of the Maatla (meaning Power in Setswana) aligns with Ghana’s continued efforts to strengthen its border patrol and defence operations in the face of increasing security threats impacting the greater Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Maatla, now in operation with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana, meets increasing global industry demand for lighter and more affordable armoured vehicles, while offering advanced capabilities and reconfigurability in the field in the process, Paramount said. “Both its light weight and cost-effectiveness make it an attractive option for nations seeking cutting-edge security capabilities, without the prohibitive costs of heavier armoured platforms.”

Launched at the September 2022 AAD exhibition, the Maatla received its first order from the Police Nationale Congolaise, with deliveries beginning at the end of 2022. At the time of its launch, the company said the Maatla (meaning Power in Setswana) had already received orders for 50 vehicles from two customers.

The Maatla light protected vehicle (LPV) features ‘Smart Floor’ technology, enabling the vehicle’s seating to be quickly removed and adapted for various assignments, including border patrol, ambulance services, command and control, military support, policing, and peacekeeping missions.

The Maatla provides ballistic and blast protections to STANAG 4569 Level 1, and can protect against handguns and other small calibre ball rounds. It also provides underbelly protection against M26 hand grenades or a blast equivalent.

The Maatla can reach a road speed of up to 100 km/h, with a cruising range of up to 600 km when traveling at 80 km/h, and a fording depth of up to 750 mm without preparation. The vehicle is fitted with a 2-speed transfer case and 3 differential locks for difficult terrain. The vehicle can be operated in environments with temperatures ranging from -10°C to + 55°C.

“We are pleased to announce that deliveries of our advanced Maatla armoured personnel carrier are underway to the Ghana Armed Forces. Our partners in Ghana and across Africa are benefitting from three decades of armoured vehicle innovation, engineering excellence, and market leadership, emblemised by the multi-mission Maatla. This best-in-class LPV is designed to meet the challenges faced by modern border security forces, providing them with the flexibility and capability needed to execute diverse missions such as border patrol over any terrain,” Paramount said.

Ghana has previously acquired Maverick internal security vehicles from Paramount.