Paramount celebrates 30th anniversary as a global defence manufacturer

2024 marks a historical moment in Paramount’s journey from a fledgling company born in the early years of South Africa’s democracy to a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) with offices and factories across multiple continents.

Paramount has manufactured and supplied armoured vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, sensors and other technologies to more than 30 countries across the globe and the company is doing business in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Central Asia and South East Asia.

When Paramount was established in 1994, South Africa’s defence industry was one of the most advanced globally, and Paramount saw an opportunity to leverage this capability to support African nations to provide stability and safety, protect their sovereignty and facilitate the conditions for investment and economic growth.

On its way to becoming the largest privately-owned defence and aerospace company on the continent, Paramount began developing a wide range of land, sea, air, and cyber technologies. Its first armoured vehicle – the Marauder – made its debut in 2006, and this has been widely exported. Paramount has since expanded globally through a number of strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, global partnerships and various product innovations.

Today, Paramount’s broad armoured vehicle line-up comprises the Mbombe family of infantry combat vehicles (ICVs), namely the Mbombe 4 (4×4), the Mbombe 6 (6×6) and the Mbombe 8, a new generation 8×8 ICV. Other armoured vehicles include the Maverick Internal Security Vehicle and the Maatla Light Armoured Tactical Vehicle, each offering significant levels of protection, mobility and firepower. With its portable manufacturing model that enables in-country manufacturing, Paramount has established vehicle manufacturing plants in countries like Kazakhstan.

A series of acquisitions, including ATE and Nautic Africa, as well as joint ventures, global partnerships, and production innovations further boosted Paramount’s trajectory, growing its capabilities to encompass sensors, avionics, composite helicopter rotor blades, and naval vessels. With the acquisition of a large number of ex-South African Air Force Mirage F1 fighters, Paramount’s aerospace capabilities received a shot in the arm, and today Paramount Aerospace Systems is able to offer the establishment of an air force, from pilot and technician training to aircraft acquisition.

A flagship aerospace project is the first manned fixed wing military aircraft to be designed and built in South Africa in three decades: the Mwari. Built to carry out a wide range of military tasks, including surveillance, policing, border/coastal patrol, armed patrol and counterinsurgency operations and intelligence gathering, the Mwari has been ordered by the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique. Also on the aerospace side, Paramount has designed, developed and is manufacturing its N-Raven unmanned aerial vehicle range.

From African roots, Paramount today is a global solutions provider, leveraging its extensive and proven intellectual property base to enable defence industrialisation within its customer countries. Internal and border security are important issues it can assist customers with, whether it be supplying armoured vehicles, crowd control equipment, or surveillance aircraft. With transnational terrorist groups exploiting Africa’s porous borders, enabling weapons, drug smuggling, and human trafficking networks, border security has become a critical concern for African nations.

In addressing the challenges of border security in Africa, it is essential to pair enhanced surveillance measures with initiatives that tackle the underlying social, economic, and environmental issues, Paramount believes.

“Paramount’s extensive experience over three decades has equipped it to develop tailored, cost-effective solutions that address the unique challenges faced by African armed forces. Innovative security systems, such as the Mwari aerial platform and advanced military vehicles like the Mbombe and Marauder, are designed to improve mobility and protection in rugged terrains while providing real-time intelligence to support informed decision-making by border security forces,” the company said.

Additionally, establishing Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) plays a crucial role in modern security strategies by enhancing operational capabilities and facilitating rapid deployment of forces. Paramount emphasises a multifaceted approach that integrates intelligence, robust military operations, advanced equipment, and specialised training. Fusion Cells are a key component of this strategy, enabling effective communication and collaboration among military and civilian agencies to counter asymmetric threats. By leveraging advanced technologies alongside specialised skills development, African nations can optimise their border security efforts, ultimately fostering peace and stability in the region while supporting economic recovery and sustained development,” Paramount believes.