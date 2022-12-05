Paramount begins delivery of first Maatla armoured vehicles

Launched at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in September, Paramount Group’s new Maatla 4×4 light protected vehicle is being delivered to its first customer in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Paramount said that full production of the Maatla, which is aimed at the rapidly growing lightweight and more affordable segment of the armoured vehicle market, was underway at the end of September. Two months later, the company revealed that deliveries were underway, with at least six vehicles seen ready for delivery to the DRC.

At the time of its launch, Paramount said the Maatla (meaning Power in Setswana) had already received orders for 50 vehicles from two customers.

The Maatla has been manufactured on a commercial vehicle chassis for proven reliability and low cost. It features “Smart Floor” technology, enabling the seating to be quickly removed and the vehicle to be configured as either an ambulance, command vehicle or customisable for other mission requirements, such as border patrol, military support, policing, or peacekeeping missions. Day/night vision devices and extra sensors can also be fitted to provide 24/7 operability.

The Maatla provides ballistic and blast protections to STANAG 4569 Level 1, and can protect against handguns and other small calibre ball rounds. It also provides underbelly protection against M26 hand grenades or a blast equivalent.

The Maatla can reach a road speed of up to 100 km/h, with a cruising range of up to 600 km when traveling at 80 km/h, and a fording depth of up to 750 mm without preparation. The vehicle is fitted with a 2-speed transfer case and 3 differential locks for difficult terrain. The vehicle can be operated in environments with temperatures ranging from -10°C to + 55°C.







Deon Grobler, CEO of Paramount Land Systems, stated in September that, “We are very excited to diversify our product range, compete in this new class of Light Protected Vehicles, and introduce customers with these requirements into our world beating family of protected vehicles. The Maatla is a light armour, multi-purpose vehicle, offering excellent cross-country performance and reliability. Designed to handle a two-tonne payload, the Maatla offers near infinite-configurability in terms of onboarding mission specific equipment, weapons, and armour scalability.”