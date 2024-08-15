Paramount ADGM files for Chapter 11 over arbitration dispute in the Middle East but global operations unaffected

UAE-based Paramount ADGM has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, United States, over a dispute initiated by a Middle Eastern defence company. Global aerospace and defence company Paramount has operations worldwide, but operations in South Africa and elsewhere will not be affected, the company has said.

Bloomberg reported that the company filed for bankruptcy on Thursday 15 August, listing assets of between $500 million and $1 billion and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.

UAE-based Paramount ADGM said in a statement on Thursday that a limited number of its non-operating entities voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States after an arbitration award issued in August 2024, stemming from a dispute initiated by an unnamed Middle Eastern company in 2022.

“The company believes the outcome of the arbitration to be incorrect, but the arbitration process means that the decision cannot be appealed. Additionally, Paramount was not permitted to pursue its counterclaims against the Middle Eastern company during the arbitration. These claims far exceed the amount awarded and can now be actively and aggressively pursued,” the company said in a statement.

“Paramount’s shareholders and management believe that the value of Paramount ADGM is significantly higher than the arbitration award. The decision to file for Chapter 11 is a critical step in protecting the substantial goodwill and value of Paramount, while allowing the company to pursue its legitimate claims against the Middle Eastern company in the US Federal Courts,” Paramount added.

It said the Chapter 11 filing in the United States will not in any way impact other Paramount operations around the world, including South Africa. “Paramount remains fully committed to its customers, vendors, and employees. Business will continue as usual, with all projects and services proceeding without interruption.”

The aerospace and defence company said relationships with its global vendors remain robust, and payments for goods and services from the operating entities outside of Chapter 11 will continue as normal. The company’s employees, recognised as its greatest asset, will experience no changes to their jobs, salaries, or benefits during this process, it said.