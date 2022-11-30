OTT Solutions’ Ratel SLEP makes Lohatla debut for Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2022

OTT Solutions brought its Ratel Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) vehicle to the South African Army’s Combat Training Centre at Lohatla in the Northern Cape, where it was exhibited alongside Exercise Vuk’uhlome, the Army’s largest divisional exercise in nearly a quarter of a century.

The demonstrator vehicle was first unveiled to the public at the September 2022 Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof. It was developed in response to the non-delivery of the Badger infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) by Denel under Project Hoefyster. As there is no clear indication when – if ever – the SA Army will get its nearly 250 new Badger vehicles, and Armscor has examined the option of diverting Badger funds towards Ratel upgrades, the OTT Group believes the Ratel SLEP could keep the ageing Ratel fleet in service for much longer.

The company brought the Ratel SLEP vehicle to the Exercise Vuk’uhlome industry exhibition area, where it was presented to Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and SA Army Chief, Lieutenant General Lawrernce Mbatha, during the exercise’s Distinguished Visitors’ Day on 24 November.

Retired Brigadier General Mbulelo Fihla, a non-executive director of OTT Solutions and current Treasury General of the SA National Military Veterans Association (SANMVA) said, “OTT Solutions, over the past eight months has prepared itself for the recent AAD and DV day to present to the honourable minister and general staff of the SANDF a workable and cost-effective Ratel Service Life Extension Programme”.

“Keen interest was also shown by African users of the Ratel in the new Ratel SLEP, as the availability of spare parts, especially for the Bussing engine and Renk gearbox, is becoming a challenge,” OTT Solutions told defenceWeb.

Travelling to and on the Combat Training Centre completed the reliability testing of the new engine, transmission, transfer case and cooling system of the Ratel SLEP, OTT Solutions said. Testing of the new sighting and navigation systems fitted to the existing Ratel SLEP 20 turret, as well as other new platform subsystems, will be completed early next year.

The Chairman of OTT Solutions and previous SA Army chief, retired General Gilbert Ramano, commented at the completion of Exercise Vuk’uhlome that “the Ratel SLEP is a cost-effective mechanism to keep the Ratel fleet and force readiness at acceptable operational readiness levels specifically within the current budget constraints. This SLEP should assist in possible decisions in terms of Project Hoefyster”.

The OTT Group has years of experience remanufacturing Ratel infantry combat vehicles and developed the self-funded Ratel SLEP project through its subsidiary ADG Mobility together with sister company OTT Solutions.

Primary focus was on the engine and transmission, which shifts to a commercial off the shelf 360 hp engine coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox. A new single speed transfer case completes the driveline upgrades, which are protected by a new cooling system.

OTT Solutions claims the SLEP upgrade provides a 30% increase in available engine power, in a lighter and smaller powerpack, and most importantly is maintainable from readily available commercial parts.

Additional platform upgrades include the addition of applique add on armour; the upgrade and replacement of obsolete components on the braking and pneumatic systems; addition of crew compartment insulation (against fumes, noise and heat); new generation military grade tyres; and a new seating arrangement.







The Ratel SLEP retains the in-service GI2 20 mm automatic cannon, but ‘huge’ improvements are offered in first round accuracy by means of a partially stabilised and electrically assisted gun drive system. Coupled to this is a full day/night gunner sighting system with laser rangefinder and an independent commander’s fully stabilised sight. This enables the two-man (gunner/commander) crew to have the capability to engage/observe/track/designate targets.