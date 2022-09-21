OTT offers Ratel upgrade to fill Hoefyster gap

The OTT Group, having gained much experience remanufacturing Ratel infantry combat vehicles (ICVs), has developed a Ratel Service Life Extension Plan (SLEP) to keep these ageing vehicles in South African Army service for longer due to the non-delivery of the Badger vehicle under the Hoefyster programme.

OTT explained the Ratel SLEP project was born from necessity, as challenges at Denel and ongoing financial pressures experienced by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) mean that South Africa can no longer expect Project Hoefyster to materialize, at least anytime soon. As a result, Armscor has examined the option of diverting Badger funding towards Ratel upgrades.

The delays with Hoefyster potentially leaves a gap in the operational readiness of the SANDF’s two remaining mechanised battalions, tasked with maintaining South Africa’s conventional capabilities. Age, obsolescence and supply chain constraints have added to the burden of maintaining the current in-service Ratels, which were earmarked for de-commissioning and a well-deserved retirement – Hoefyster was supposed to acquire over 250 Badger vehicles to largely replace the 50 year old Ratels.

The OTT Group of companies therefore took the initiative to develop the Ratel Service Life Extension Plan, which is internally funded, and engineered by OTT Group member ADGM.

“An absolute bare minimum’s requirement, and maximum value for money approach was followed to address the obsolesce and supply chain factors – but still enable a large leap in modernizing the current firepower delivery shortfall,” OTT explained.

Primary focus was on the engine and transmission, which shifts to a commercial off the shelf 360 hp engine coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox. A new single speed transfer case completes the driveline upgrades, which are protected by a new cooling system.

OTT claims the SLEP upgrade provides a 30% increase in available engine power, in a lighter and smaller powerpack, and most importantly is maintainable from readily available commercial parts.

Additional platform upgrades include:

Addition of applique add on armour

Upgrades and replacement of obsolete components on the braking and pneumatic systems

Addition of crew compartment insulation (against fumes, noise and heat)

New generation of military grade tyres

New seating arrangement

The Ratel SLEP retains the in-service GI2 20 mm automatic cannon, but ‘huge’ improvements are offered in first round accuracy by means of a partially stabilised and electrically assisted gun drive system. Coupled to this is a full day/night gunner sighting system with laser rangefinder and an independent commander’s fully stabilised sight. This enables the two-man (gunner/commander) crew to have the capability to engage/observe/track/designate targets.

“Obviously, the SLEP programme is not a first-choice approach to modernisation of SANDF capabilities, but a solid grip on South Africa’s current reality and quite possibly the only viable solution left for maintaining any form of combat readiness,” OTT concluded.





