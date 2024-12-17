Only 47 000 out of 1.2 million rounds of looted ammunition recovered since July 2021 unrest

In response to questions raised regarding the looting of ammunition in the Mobeni industrial area of Durban during the July 2021 unrest, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu provided an update on the investigation, including the details surrounding the stolen ammunition and any potential involvement of South African Police Service (SAPS) members in the incident.

During the unrest, approximately 1.2 million rounds of ammunition and 800 000 primers were stolen from a shipment in the Mobeni industrial area during the violent disturbances. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), alongside SAPS, launched an investigation into the theft, Mchunu told Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane. The investigation led to the identification and arrest of 16 suspects on charges related to the possession of unlicensed ammunition. In total, 47 325 rounds of the stolen ammunition have been recovered to date.

