Ocea launches new hydrographic survey vessel for the Nigerian Navy

France’s Ocea has launched a new hydrographic survey vessel, the Lana, for the Nigerian Navy, two years after the contract was placed.

The launch took place at Ocea’s site in Les Sables d’Olonne on 24 September and was attended by the Nigerian Ambassador to France, a delegation from the Nigerian Navy Headquarters from Abuja and representatives the French administration.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, represented by Rear Admiral Abraham Adaji, said the new vessel was conceived as a replacement for the Nigerian Navy survey vessel, NNS Lana which was decommissioned about ten years ago. He said the new vessel will be crucial in ensuring safe navigation as well as enhancing maritime security.

Construction of the new vessel started in 2018 and it is scheduled to join the Nigerian Navy fleet in 2021. The Ocea OSV 190 SC-WB design will allow for coastal and deep sea scientific research and studies (hydrography, oceanography), fishing control, surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone, assistance and supplies to other boats and the towing of ships, Ocea said.

To carry out its missions, the vessel will be equipped with high-performance technical and scientific equipment, including a deep water multibeam echosounder, a single beam depth-water sounder, a side scan sonar and a current meter. An 8 metre hydrographic boat equipped for data surveys along the coasts in small and very shallow waters is also carried.

The Lana OSV 190 has a length of 60.1 metres, draft of 3.5 metres and speed of 14 knots. It has an endurance of 4 400 nautical miles at 12 knots, or 20 days, and can accommodate 50 people (crew and staff).







Ocea said the award of the contract to the shipyard demonstrates its competitiveness in the face of intense international competition (India, Spain, South Korea, South Africa, etc.). “This new achievement also strengthens the presence of the OCEA Group in Nigeria, whose Navy already operates numerous patrol vessels from 24 to 35 meters built by OCEA. By the end of 2020, the Vendée shipyard will deliver two 35-meter FPB 110 MKII type patrol boats and four interceptors to the Nigerian Navy.”