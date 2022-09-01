Not lease secured DMV premises means veterans cannot register for benefits

A Sword of Damocles in the form of insecurity of tenure at a number of offices is adding to problems in the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) as it battles to ensure old soldiers receive benefits due to them.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) heard this week the DMV, the second major component of Thandi Modise’s ministry, is – metaphorically – living on borrowed time as far as its Hatfield, Pretoria head office and provincial offices in three provinces are concerned, as these leases have expired. The DMV “engages” with Minister Patricia de Lille’s Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) on a regular basis to reach solutions that will enable military veterans to be helped in Pretoria, Mafikeng (North West), Gqeberha (Eastern Cape) and Mbombela (Mpumalanga).

PCDMV chair Cyril Xaba is quoted in a Parliamentary Communication Service statement as saying the office accommodation issue was “concerning,” particularly its impact on assisting veterans to register for benefits. Committee members raised concerns about the DMV contact centre, apparently not fully operational with the majority of telephone calls going unanswered.

The committee heard the DMV allocation of the defence budget was R654 million, subsequently reduced by R50 million. The DMV, headed by director general Irene Mpolweni, managed cumulative spending of R515 million of its adjusted budget.







Recommendations by the PCDMV following the DMV presentation include finding a solution to “the problem of providing veterans with their pensions” as well as pointing to problems experienced by old soldiers seeking healthcare at provincial hospitals and clinics. Another problem facing the old soldiers corps is the cost incurred, mostly by way of taxi fares, in getting to one of the three military hospitals in Thaba Tshwane, Cape Town and Bloemfontein for consultation, diagnosis, medication and surgical procedures.