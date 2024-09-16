Non-appearance of US military aircraft at AAD laid at Motshekga’s door

The United States military is traditionally a significant contributor to the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibitions, bringing multiple aircraft types for static and flying displays. The non-appearance of any US military aircraft at this year’s edition is being blamed on the South African Department of Defence (DoD).

It has been reported that the United States military has withdrawn from AAD 2024, set to take place at Air Force Base Waterkloof from 18 to 22 September, after initially planning to send at least one Lockheed MartinC-130 Hercules transport to the base.

Emma Powell, Democratic Alliance (DA) Spokesperson for International Relations and Cooperation, said the withdrawal is a direct result of the Department of Defence’s refusal to confirm the application of the 1999 Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) during the visit.

“The Status of Forces Agreement between South Africa and the United States has been in place for more than 25 years and ensures that our respective militaries are afforded all internationally recognised diplomatic immunities and privileges,” Powell stated.

“Despite multiple reminders to the Minister of Defence and the Lieutenant General of Defence Intelligence that a written guarantee was required by the 6th of September deadline in order for the US to prepare for departure, this was not forthcoming.

“The DA can further confirm that Minister Angie Motshekga was personally informed that a failure on the part of her Department to transmit the required diplomatic communication would mean that the United States would be unable to participate in the AAD,” Powell added.

She stated that it was only after the United States announced its withdrawal last week that the Department of Defence finally transmitted the required diplomatic guarantee.

“By this stage the Department of Defence, and those responsible, knew full well that it would be too late for the USA to prepare their vessels (sic) for departure. The Department of Defence either deliberately sabotaged the United States participation in the AAD, or are staggeringly incompetent. In either case, Minister Angie Motshekga must take full responsibility for this staggering incompetence or sabotage,” Powell continued.

She said that such actions “undermine the incredible efforts that political leaders, government officials, and Ministers within the Government of National Unity have invested into rebuilding trust between South Africa and the United States following our previous ANC-led government’s liaisons with hostile foreign states,” adding that Motshekga must now account to South Africa for “this national embarrassment”.

Whilst the US military will not be participating in AAD, US defence companies such as L3Harris are still going to make an appearance at the exhibition later this week.

For AAD 2022, the US military had a large presence, bringing Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, and Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft to the show.

This year’s event is set to attract over 30 000 trade visitors who will have the opportunity to engage with more than 300 exhibitors from the aerospace and defence sectors.

During an inaugural three-day conference, the AAD exhibition will unpack future warfare, the South African defence industry, and maritime security.

After the three trade days of 18-20 September, AAD will host an air show that will be open to the public from September 21 to 22, with 60 000 spectators expected to attend.

The AAD exhibition will also allow for 12 000 learners from schools throughout South Africa to engage with aerospace industry experts and technologies through the Youth Development Programme.