No Zircon missile firing for Exercise Mosi II

Exercise Mosi II between the South African, Russian and Chinese navies will see five intensive days of sea and alongside activities, but no hypersonic cruise missile firing by the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov.

The South African Navy (SAN) on Wednesday 22 February hosted a media briefing aboard the frigate SAS Mendi, outlining the course of the exercise, which is being held between Durban and Richards Bay until 27 February.

Contradicting earlier unverified reports, Russian contingent head Captain Oleg Gladkiy said that no test launch of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile would take place during Mosi II.

“The hypersonic weapon will not be used in the context of these exercises,” Gladkiy said. “There is no hidden meaning in the exercises that we are performing today. Our chief of Navy was received well as well as our Russian Navy brigade,” he added. The weapon has been test-fired from the Admiral Gorshkov in the past and is due to enter service this year.

The Russian Navy is contributing the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama to the exercise, and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) is being represented by the frigate Rizhao, the destroyer Huainan, and the replenishment ship Kekexilihu. The South African Navy’s main contribution is the frigate SAS Mendi, although the new inshore patrol vessel SAS King Sekhukhune I and hydrographic survey vessel SAS Protea are also in Richards Bay for the exercise.

In a statement, the SANDF said the objectives of Mosi II are to enhance and develop relations between China, Russia and South Africa and expand the friendly cooperation between their militaries. The exercise will practice jointly countering maritime security threats and maintaining peace and stability.

Although all foreign vessels had arrived by 19 February, the active phase of the exercise will be held from 25 to 27 February following planning and other sessions. Personnel will practise joint live-fire drills, and tactical manoeuvring. The sailors from the three counties will practise inspecting and liberating a captured vessel, providing aid to a vessel in distress, and repelling attacks of mock enemy’s air defence facilities.

The South African Air Force will simulate various attacks towards ships from various directions, with the ships defending against these. Guns aboard the vessels will fire at naval targets and ships will practise manoeuvring in formation, detecting and hitting mock-ups of floating mines.

For the anti-piracy scenario, a South African Navy vessel will be ‘captured’ by pirates and liberated by boarding teams deployed by South African and Chinese helicopters and Chinese and Russian boats. An SA Navy vessel will also be used to simulate a vessel in distress. A floating mannequin will be rescued from the sea using a helicopter while the PLAN will rescue crew with boats.

The first Exercise Mosi was held off Cape Town in 2019 without much fuss. This year’s edition, however, has proven highly controversial due to it taking place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (24 February), resulting in critics calling it ‘insensitive’ and politically dubious.

The SANDF was at pains to point out that South Africa regularly conducts naval drills with other nations, such as Exercise Shared Accord with the United States, Exercise Oxide with France and Exercise Ibsamar with India in 2022.

Lieutenant General Siphiwe Lucky Sangweni, SANDF Joint Operations head, told the media briefing that, “there is a difference between military and politics,” and “cooperation and coordination with all other militaries” is “very important”, with Mosi II important to ensuring the SA Navy remains competent.

“It is my belief that the position of the government of South Africa must also and should also be respected, similar to those who have counter opinions,” he said. “Yes, there will be other countries who feel differently in how we have approached this, but…all countries are sovereign nations and have a right to handle things [as] they see fit.”

He emphasised that the SANDF was “guided by government”. A South African Navy admiral who spoke to defenceWeb said the exercise would be good training and experience for South African sailors, as sailors are made at sea and not on land. He added that political decisions to host exercises were not for the Navy to decide.

Timothy Walker, Maritime Project Leader and a Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, told the SABC that Exercise Mosi II is different to previous exercises with the likes of the United States and France because “Russia is a belligerent state. It is currently engaged in an international armed conflict. The previous exercises with France and the United States were not held under those kind of conditions.”







He said that South Africa participating in Mosi II “sends the wrong signal about what South Africa’s policy intentions are,” and added that “for the first time basically south Africa is very heavily involved with a state at war which has broken the UN Charter on many international norms – this really does set an uncomfortable precedent.”