No funds for SAN midlife upgrades doesn’t stop issue of a refit RfI

A Request for Information (RfI) is a long way from a tender being awarded and work starting. This seemingly isn’t of concern to Armscor, which wants indications of interest for a refit of SA Navy (SAN) frigates.

The notice is currently running on the defence and security acquisition agency’s website as a tender announcement with a closing date of 11 November this year. It went live on 13 October.

In January, Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) noted in its budgetary review and recommendation report (BRRR) that fiscal constraints were responsible for no funds being available for midlife upgrades for the SA Navy (SAN), particularly its blue water capability.

That rests in four Valour Class frigates and three Heroine Class Type 209 submarines.

At that time National Treasury informed the PCDMV no funds were available for a ring-fenced allocation to pay for midlife upgrades of SAN platforms. The committee recommended a reprioritisation of funds to cater for this. The BRRR has it midlife upgrades “put off for multiple years not only impact the SAN’s operational capacity but may result in more expensive upgrades required in the long term.”

At the same time the PCDMV heard from Armscor there will be no frigate midlife upgrade until at least 2033 while there will be no submarine midlife upgrades until 2035.

Against this background it seems strange for Armscor to now ask prospective contractors and suppliers to response to a RfI which might turn into actual work in 11 years.

One who thinks he might have a partial answer is African Defence Review (ADR) director, Darren Olivier.

“My understanding is the proposed midlife upgrade for SAS Amatola (F145), and hopefully in time the rest of the fleet, falls far short of what’s actually needed and from what was originally planned for Project Syne, as the upgrade is known internally,” he said, ascribing this state of affairs entirely “substantial and repeated cuts” in the SAN refit and upgrade budget over the past decade.

“This makes even refits nearly impossible to complete and renders the original upgrade plan completely unattainable.

“Instead, the upgrade will apparently focus on most critical obsolescence management rather than upgrade capabilities with the remaining service life of these ships likely to be reduced because there won’t be sufficient investment in extending their lives the way a midlife upgrade is meant to.







“It’s yet another example of the ridiculously short term thinking categorising South African defence strategy and the interplay between Cabinet, Treasury, and the DoD (Department of Defence),” he told defenceWeb.