No Brazil, so it’s Exercise Isamar

The seventh India/Brazil/South Africa naval exercise is currently underway in Algoa Bay and instead of its normal exercise name Ibsamar should probably be Isamar.

This is because there is no Brazilian participation in the exercise said, in part, to have been spawned by the creation of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) bloc in 2010. Prior to that the bloc was known as BRIC since formation in 2008 with the “S” added two years later.

Another notable for the current exercise is the participation of the first SA Navy (SAN) multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV), SAS King Sekhukhune 1 (P1571). The new platform was taken into service in May and, according to the maritime service’s public relations office was as of last week, still busy working through an extensive operational testing and evaluation (OTE) process. The locally built MMIPV’s OTE period will see her work offshore from South Africa’s western sea border at Alexander Bay to Punta da Ouro in the east. When asked an SAN media officer did not rule out the possibility of the new hull being part of the now two nation Isamar exercise.

The other hull in Isamar is the Indian Navy frigate INS Tarkash (F50). Commissioned in 2012 she is the second Talwar Class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy and was built at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Serials expected to be exercised during Isamar include manoeuvring; medical evacuation; visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS); flag hoist drills; aviation operations, probably using helicopters with type and force not specified; anchorage formation and airlifting personnel, again probably using rotary-winged aircraft, but not specified and officer of the watch (OOW) manoeuvres.

The exercise, the first for the SAN in over two years mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to end on Tuesday (18 October).





