Nigeria’s HIOSL receives another Damen patrol vessel

Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) has delivered another FCS 3307 patrol vessel to Nigeria’s Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Ltd (Homeland IOSL), which will use it to perform offshore patrol duties in Nigerian maritime territories.

The vessel (Guardian 14) is on charter with an international energy company. Damen said the delivery marks the tenth Damen vessel to join the Homeland fleet, reflecting ongoing fleet expansion efforts.

“Homeland IOSL reaffirmed its confidence in Damen by signing a contract for this vessel last year. Damen’s approach of building vessels in series and keeping them in stock allows for rapid delivery of proven products to its clients,” the company said.

The FCS 3307 Patrol is equipped with Damen’s Sea Axe hull technology, which allows it to cut through water at high speeds, ensuring safety, stability, and comfort for the crew, alongside enhanced manoeuvrability, and fuel efficiency. The vessel also features a spacious aft deck, facilitating the transfer of cargo to offshore facilities.

Dr Louis Ekere, CEO of Homeland IOSL said, “The recently delivered vessel includes custom features such as ballistic protection in the wheelhouse and messroom area. It also features an electronic fuel monitoring system (EFMS), to allow the operators to monitor fuel use in real time, taking steps to address inefficiencies and reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Homeland IOSL’s FCS 3307 Patrol comes equipped with a night vision camera and a daughter craft to enhance its operational capabilities around the clock.”

The FCS 3307 Patrol has a top speed of 29 knots and is capable of accommodating up to six crew and twelve security personnel. They can remain at sea for up to four weeks and travel 1 200 nautical miles in and around Nigeria’s coastal and offshore oil fields.

In addition to the vessel, Damen said it is providing extensive aftersales support including crew training and a comprehensive spare parts package.

Homeland IOSL services Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, offering a wide range of services including marine vessel logistics, engineering, procurement, installation and construction, facility maintenance, and project management. Additionally, Homeland provides technical manpower services, oil country tubular goods (OCTG) services, and automated gas oil (AGO) supply services. Homeland IOSL maintains a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy.

Homeland has a fleet of vessels that includes fast supply intervention vessels, platform support vessels, anchor handling tug supply ships, security and patrol vessels, tugs and other craft. It has previously acquired a number of crew/security vessels from Damen. The first Damen vessel was ordered in 2014.