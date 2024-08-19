Nigerian Navy getting new Malaysian patrol boats

The Nigerian Navy’s patrol boat flotilla will add two new patrol vessels to its fleet in September following a successful two-year build in Malaysia.

Shipbuilding companies KN Aluminium and Engineering (KNAE) and Northern Shipyard, both Malaysian private limited companies, completed construction, fabrication and manufacture of what a Malaysian news agency termed “38 metre Sea Eagle” vessels using local expertise and labour.

The Sea Eagle is a Suncraft design for for naval or coast guard patrol duties within Exclusive Economic Zones(EEZ). The Sea Eagle comes with a stern ramp to accommodate a fast-launched RHIB or Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) to fulfil additional operational requirements. Top speed is 29 knots and armament is a 20 or 40 mm cannon.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The new additions (P197 and P198) to the Nigerian Navy fleet will be ferried to Lagos’ Apapa Port aboard a cargo vessel, Bernama reported.

Present at the construction completion ceremony on 13 August was Malaysian Deputy Defence Minister Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

Noting the 99% local labour and expertise component of the build, KNAE Director Khee Chee Kheong said his company specialised in the design, manufacture and integration of ships using the latest and most advanced systems to meet the needs of an ever-evolving maritime industry.

He expressed the hope that the ability to build the two vessels would be further recognised with opportunities to build ships for the Malaysian Navy.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Northern Shipyard via its Corporate Relations Manager, Captain Baharin Baharom, noted the newest vessel to exit its yard marked continuity in that it followed a previous contract for four Manta Mk II patrol craft in February 2020, which are now in service with the Nigerian Navy. The Nigerian Navy is a repeat customer for the Manta Mk II and by 2013 had taken 22 of the 17 metre long vessels into service.

The Nigerian Navy has previously acquired Sea Eagle vessels, notably commissioning the NNS Zaria and NNS Burutu in April 2009.