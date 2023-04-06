Nigeria to host defence and security expo in May

The Nigeria Security Exhibition and Conference (NISECExpo) will be returning this year following a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organising committee said that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the shutdown of global economic and social activities, it was decided to suspend the 2020 edition, while the 2021 and 2022 editions were suspended over health safety concerns as well.

The 2023 edition of the event will take place from 23-25 May in Abuja, Nigeria. It is described as “Africa’s leading continental defence and security show,” bringing together defence and security forces, experts, professionals, buyers, end users and manufacturers of military and security equipment to network, negotiate and consummate trade deals.

Themes and topics under the spotlight include counter-terrorism, critical infrastructure and asset security, and oil and gas pipeline security. The sixteen workshops at this year’s edition will see experts and professionals focus on improvised explosive devices, armoured vehicles, intrusion detection, public emergencies and safety, access control, 5G and satellite communications, cyber security, counter-piracy, homeland security etc.

The organisers said NISECExpo is an opportunity for manufacturers, resellers, and representatives of land, sea, and air defence and security equipment to gain access to the growing African defence and security market, valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars due to increasing acts of terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

The exhibition is fully supported by the Nigerian government and has been held annually since 2014. Over 35 nations across Africa are expected to attend the show, which will feature an exhibition and daily conference on topical security issues.

Dedicated pavilions will cover different focus areas, including an Oil & Gas Security; Maritime Security & Anti-piracy, Integrated Security, Cyber Security Solutions, Intelligence/Counter-intelligence, EOD/IED, Fire & Safety, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Prisons Security, Transport Security, and C4I Platform/Emergency Response.