Niger orders APCs from Turkey’s Nurol Makina

Niger has ordered armoured personnel carriers (APCs) from Turkey’s Nurol Makina, in addition to Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicles and Hurkus turboprop trainer/light attack aircraft.

President Mohamed Bazoum visited Turkey last week and paid visits to Baykar, which manufactures the TB2, and Havelsan, as well as Turkish Aerospace, Aselsan, and Roketsan.

Niger’s Presidency said that the country has ordered several TB2s “to strengthen its air fleet as part of the strategy to fight terrorism and secure our borders. These drones, which will be delivered in the coming months, will certainly allow our populations living in certain areas marked by insecurity to be able to live their daily lives with more serenity, in accordance with the commitment of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to guarantee security to all our fellow citizens.”

The Presidency said that Niger has also ordered armoured vehicles from Nurol Makina – which are currently being manufactured – hence Bazoum visiting the Nurol factory.

Photos show Bazoum inspecting Ejder Yalçins fitted with Aselsan Serdar weapon stations, but as pointed out by Janes, some were painted in the camouflage used by Qatar’s Joint Special Forces Command, which has placed a large order for the type.

Chad is a recent user of Nurol Makina equipment, and has acquired a number of Yoruk 4×4 armoured vehicles, which were seen last month. Elsewhere on the continent, Tunisia and Senegal have acquired Ejder Yalcin and Ejder Tomer vehicles.

In November last year, Turkish President Recep Erdogan revealed that Niger was acquiring TB2 and Hurkus aircraft as well as APCs to boost the capacities of its military and security forces. The first Hurkus will be delivered by mid-2022.







Roketsan will be supplying missiles and smart rockets to Niger, which ordered them “a few months ago,” Niger’s Presidency stated. They will likely be used to arm the Hurkus and TB2 aircraft – Roketsan manufactures the MAM and MAM-L guided munitions and UMTAS missiles used by the TB2. The Hurkus-C can carry L-UMTAS anti-tank guided missiles, Cirit laser-guided rockets, bombs, and cannon pods, although it is not clear which variant of the Hurkus Niger will be getting.