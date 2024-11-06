New turrets from Centauri Technologies

Pretoria-based turret and weapons systems specialist Centauri Technologies is marketing a range of new turrets capable of accommodating weapons from 12.7 to 40 mm.

Centauri Technologies describes itself as being at the forefront of modern military innovation, specialising in the development and deployment of advanced remote-controlled weapon systems and cutting-edge anti-drone technologies.

Its portfolio includes a range of solutions designed to enhance the operational capabilities and safety of military personnel in various combat scenarios. “From the robust 12.7 mm and 30 mm Remotely Operated Weapon Systems (ROWS) to the versatile 40 mm grenade launchers, Centauri’s products are engineered to deliver unparalleled precision, reliability, and firepower. Its integrated systems are not only designed for lethality but also for seamless integration into existing defence frameworks, ensuring a superior strategic advantage,” the company said.

In response to the evolving threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), Centauri has pioneered anti-drone technologies that provide detection, tracking, and neutralisation capabilities. Its solutions are equipped with radar and sight systems, allowing for real-time monitoring and rapid response to drone incursions, focusing on hard kill protection.

Centauri’s products include the CRx-10 12.7 mm ROWS; CRx-30 30 mm ROWS; CRx-40 40 mm grenade launcher ROWS; and Tri-AD hard kill anti-drone solution.

The CRx-10 ROWS is a dual axis stabilised turret with a quick loading recoil mitigation cradle. The main weapon for the CRx-10 is the NATO 12.7 mm (BMG – 12.7×99 mm). The optical payload and sensor pack can be configured to suit client’s requirements.

Two multi barrel 40 mm dual axis ROWS are on offer by Centauri. The Mk 2 configuration features a 40×46 mm Low Velocity launcher with a situational awareness camera and handheld HMI (human-machine interface). This unit can also fire less lethal ammunition. The Mk 3 configuration utilises a launcher capable of firing 40×51 mm Medium Velocity ammunition. An advanced optical system is integrated in this turret. A ballistic calculator improves accuracy. Control of the system is with a handheld HMI.

Centauri’s flagship product is the CRx-30 ROWS, that fires the powerful 30×113 mm DEFA series cannon. The optical and control sensor pack are well advanced enabling the CRx-30 to be applied actively in target suppression and “hard kill” drone protection.

The TriAD drone protection system utilise Centauri’s CRx-30 and CRx-40 ROWS systems as a lethal combination to create an effective hard kill zone at close range, firing programmable fragmentation (airburst) ammunition. The TriAD system uses a radio frequency analyser and radar sensor from third parties for its primary detection method. Centauri’s high-resolution camera can detect the target with increased precision in various conditions.

Centauri’s well experienced personnel have in the past been part of many projects for numerous South African defence companies, including Denel.

