New Navy hydrographic vessel to be named SAS Nelson Mandela

The replacement for long-serving hydrographic survey vessel (HSV) SAS Protea (A324) has a ship’s name to go with her pennant number A187.

When she is taken into service, probably late in 2023 or early 2024, the replacement “White Lady” will be known as the SAS Nelson Mandela, according to Commander Leon Steyn, historian and officer in charge of the SA Naval Museum. He writes in the final edition of Navy News for 2022: “SAS Protea will continue in service as a training vessel while the new hydrographic vessel – to be named SAS Nelson Mandela – is put into service”.

The new HSV is under construction by Sandock Austral Shipyard (SAS) in Durban with its chief executive, Prasheen Maharaj, telling defenceWeb in September delivery will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mid-2021 unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and April floods. The acquisition of the new HSV and allied components, including motor boats and upgrading of the SA Navy (SAN) hydrographic office is tagged Project Hotel by Armscor and was initially set for completion in April 2023. Maharaj is reported as saying the shipyard is working hard to deliver the vessel sometime late in 2023 or early 2024.

SAS Nelson Mandela will be equipped with state-of-the-art survey equipment including multi- and single beam echo sounders as well as side-scan sonar and a seabed sampler to recover material from the seafloor and underlying sub-strata for detailed analytical and testing purposes. The 95 metre long vessel has a strengthened bow to allow for operations in the icy conditions of the Southern Ocean in the vicinity of Antarctica. With a 10 000 nautical mile range and rated top speed of 18 knots, long taskings will present no problem.







SAS cut the first steel for the Vard Marine 9 105 design in November 2018. The new vessel is the major component of Project Hotel which will see the SAN hydrographic office acquire two fully integrated inshore survey motorboats, a sea boat and a reserve inshore survey motorboat. Upgrading of the SAN hydrographic office is also part of Project Hotel.