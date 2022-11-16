New MMIPV in exercise points to possible non-availability of other platforms

The deployment of a new platform busy with operational testing and evaluation (OTE) for a naval exercise, while unusual should not raise eyebrows, is seasoned South African defence observer and analyst Helmoed Heitman’s view on SAS King Sekhukhune I’s (P1571) second NAVEX in short order.

After being the sole seagoing SA Navy (SAN) platform for Exercise Ibsamar in mid-October, the fleet’s first MMIPV (multi-mission inshore patrol vessel) will again be in action in False Bay for Exercise Oxide later this month.

The Franco/South African exercise is a regular with French forces in the Indian Ocean, based on Reunion, using the biannual event to improve co-operation and inter-operability, with piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing high on the priority list. Oxide this year, according to SAN operational communications officer for the exercise, Sub-Lieutenant Judy Ann Baatjes, runs from tomorrow (Thursday, 17 November) to Monday week (28 November). Initial information supplied by Directorate Corporate Communication of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) had the exercise starting on 14 November and ending on 30 November “on the Cape west coast”.

The nuts and bolts of Oxide 2022 will be “various exercises” with search and rescue (SAR) the main objective.

This, Heitman sees not presenting major challenges to the crew and command of P1571 “provided the SAN feels the crew is far enough down the line not to embarrass it”.

He also sees employment of the new MMIPV as indicating “no other ships are or were available” for both exercises adding it “could” be why Brazil was not part of Ibsamar.

Going further into the current state of the SANDF, Heitman maintains all the services “have been reduced to ‘third world’ forces typical of the 60s and 70s, with unserviceable equipment, a large bureaucracy and a focus on everything but operational readiness”.

“The way it looks, I don’t see it being reversed any time soon,” he told defenceWeb, adding “people in uniform and even ministers shouldn’t be blamed”.

“If you do not get the funding to maintain equipment and train properly, that is the inevitable result. Look at the Bundeswehr for a similar situation – a few years ago the SANDF had higher availability of aircraft, ships and combat vehicles than the Germans who cut defence funding since the end of the Cold War with no thought to the outcome. They have now been caught flat-footed, as has South Africa with the situation in Mozambique.

“It does not help to keep harping on head count or the number of generals and admirals – the SANDF cannot shed enough posts to make a difference without massive funding for severance packages and without suffering a serious loss of both capability and capacity.

“While the top structure and supporting elements are clearly over-sized and over-ranked, the combat services are not wildly out of line with other armed forces.

“Nor does it help to blame National Treasury – obtuse though they undoubtedly are – because the blame rests squarely with the Cabinet and the President as Commander-in-Chief. They are responsible for deciding what level of defence capability the country should have and can afford and then either providing funding or accepting the risk.

“Instead they pretend South Africa is a regional power and provide funding at border guard levels. The result is what we see and the result is further seen in the casualties of Bangui and the present inability to respond effectively to the situation in northern Mozambique, not to mention the inability to patrol our waters and police our airspace.”







On people in uniform Heitman opines: “Yes there are dolts and crooks among them, but most I have met in my time working in and with the SANDF and the DoD (Department of Defence) showed me most of our soldiers – and airmen and seamen – are, to use a phrase often used by the late General Jannie Geldenhuys, doing the best with what they have. In fact, many deliver small miracles every day to enable the machine to function at all”.