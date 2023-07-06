New military radios operationally approved after final SANDF tests and evaluation

The long time development and delivery of new combat net radios (CNRs) reached another milestone at the SA Army Signal Formation with final operational testing and evaluation ahead of going into use with SA National Defence Force (SANDF) services and divisions.

The acquisition of the CNRs and associated equipment and hardware, reports SA Army Corporate Communication, allows the wider SANDF to meet all command, control and communication requirements.

On hand for final operational testing and evaluation, presumably at Signal Formation headquarters north of Pretoria, were communication and signals specialists from the Air Force, Army and Navy. The equipment was put through its last tests under the watchful eyes of Project Radiate, the name assigned the CNR acquisition, by contractor Reutech Communications and project manager Armscor.

1 Signal Regiment facilities and personnel were used for CNR final testing and evaluation. Those who made the grade were rewarded with certificates noting competency after testing the CNR system against user requirements.

While not confirmed it appears part of CNR development saw it in service with SANDF elements deployed in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission there.

The new tactical radios allow for inter-service and division operability as specified in Project Radiate documentation. The CNRs operate in HF, VHF and UHF frequencies and offer secure voice and data network links for ground to airborne, ground-based and naval applications. Additionally the new radios are backward compatible with older still in service units and can be phased in without problems.