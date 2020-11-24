New directors for Armscor

Seven new directors have been named to the board of the State-owned defence and security acquisition agency Armscor.

The announcement was made by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola following last week’s Cabinet meeting.

In addition to the new directors he also made public the re-appointment of Ambassador Jeanette Ndhlovu.

The Ministerial announcement did not specify the length of time the new additions to the Armscor board will serve and at the time of publishing, there has not been any announcement by Armscor or update of its directors list in the public domain on its website.

Ambassador Ndhlovu is a former SA High Commissioner to Ghana and is currently South Africa’s deputy permanent representative at UN headquarters in New York, according to the Armscor website.

Among the newcomers are Dr Cassius Lubisi, until September this year director-general in The Presidency, and Phillip Dexter, one-time Parliamentarian representing former Defence Minister Mosiuoa Lekota’s COPE party, according to public source information. He also represented the ruling ANC as a Member of Parliament.







Others now on the Armscor board are Refilwe Matenche, a member of a number of professional associations including the African Women’s Movement and African Women Chartered Accountants; retired SA Army general and former ambassador Chris Pepani; Fundiswa Skweyiya-Gushu, Johannesburg-based lawyer Timothy Mandla Sukazi and Peta Nonceba Mashinini, a member of the International Women’s Forum (South Africa) and non-executive director of Thebe Investment Corporation.