New CNavy won’t allow budgetary constraints to interfere with operations

“Budgetary constraints” will not stand in the way of the SA Navy (SAN) when it comes to executing its mandate of providing prepared and supported maritime defence capabilities for the defence and protection of South Africa.

This re-assurance of the capability of the maritime service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) came from recently appointed CNavy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese. He was addressing a VIP invited audience at UNISA for the annual SAN Gala Evening and made specific mention of it being the “first official platform to engage as SAN Chief”.

The officer now at the helm of South Africa’s maritime forces – surface and sub-surface – told the audience in the ZK Matthews Hall in Muckleneuk he would “attempt bringing hope to the hopeless and joy to the disgruntled as well as, importantly, affirming to the people of South Africa the SAN is still a force to be reckoned with”.

The maritime service, Lobese said ahead of a concert featuring the SAN band, had made inroads as far as “capacitating the SAN with platforms to further enhance our ability to execute our mandate”. The new platforms – multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPVs) and a hydrographic vessel will, he said, give the SAN “a much-needed boost” enhancing particularly patrol capabilities.

The first MMIPV, SAS King Sekhukhune I (P1571) is commissioned and while undergoing operational testing and evaluation (OTE) took part in Exercise Ibsamar last month followed – this week – by Exercise Oxide. SAS Adam Kok (P1572) will follow her into service in the second quarter of next year with the third MMIPV, SAS King Shaka (P1573) due to enter the fleet inventory in 2024.

On maritime security threats, Lobese said those faced by South Africa were not unique or limited to local waters.

“They are part of the global current maritime security threats as illicit activities and piracy threaten trade and stability in the region. The SADC (Southern African Development Community) Maritime Strategy adopted in August 2011 necessitates military deterrence as part of strategy to combat these illegal activities. In that regard South Africa will endeavour to support Operation Copper as best we can. Additionally, the SAN will also continue to support Operation Vikela as the threat of insurgency continues to be present. Closer home, our support in border safeguarding and deterring of illegal fishing activities through Operation Corona is to continue, and be strengthened by all means possible.







“From lessons learnt in maritime security around the continent, it is evident the role of the defence industry cannot be negated. This was further evident during the Fourth Maritime Security Conference in Simon’s Town earlier this year, where presentations were made on the role of the private/public partnership to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea by the Nigerian Navy, as well as successes there,” Lobese said.