New 920 Gun Boat expands Twiga’s maritime range

Twiga’s new 920 Gun Boat is the latest addition to its line of virtually indestructible rugged military patrol boats that have been gaining traction in the African market

Damian de Lange, CEO of Twiga Services & Logistics, said the company’s rugged patrol boats provide a virtually indestructible water platform from which security and defence forces can conduct operations in maritime areas where many threats to boats’ hulls arise.

“Twiga’s Rugged Patrol Boats can be fitted with a range of sensors, weapon systems, observation equipment and humanitarian aid equipment that enables the conduct of the necessary operations in these challenging operational areas. The hulls of Twiga’s boats will probably last in excess of 20 years making them an economically viable water platform,” he said, as the hulls are made from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) that can endure extremely harsh working conditions. If damaged, these boats are easily and cheaply repaired. The hulls have been subjected to ballistic tests with different calibre weapons, which showed minimal damage unlikely to cause the boat to sink.

The Rugged Military Patrol Boats (MPB) have been designed for riverine or lake operations, and close-to-shore missions, and are suited for high-speed interdiction, counter-piracy, and countering illegal activities like smuggling, human trafficking, and poaching. The MPB also serves as an indirect fire platform, logistic support for maritime operations and for transportation of personnel and cargo for humanitarian aid activities.

The effectiveness of Twiga’s boats could be seen during Covid when South Africa’s Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) approached Twiga for the loan of one of its boats for counter poaching – particularly the poaching of crayfish in the Western Cape.

“The initial loan of six months of an 850 Rugged Patrol Boat was extended repeatedly due to the effectiveness of the boat around Cape Town, the West Coast and on the Eastern Seaboard. We have been told that the boat became known as the ‘black ghost’ and some told us that there were more than four black ghosts operating. We know it was only one boat but that due to its power and sensors was able to operate off the West Coast and then later the same night move to the eastern seaboard for similar operations. We see our boats as being a viable water platform for the Border Management Authority (BMA) for the long term conduct of their operations on South Africa’s sea-board,” de Lange stated. The BMA is acquiring speed boats to bolster its maritime security operations.

De Lange explained that Twiga works closely with operators to meet their requirements, including fitment or future fitment of sensors, observations equipment, weapon systems etc. The company is exploring opportunities with like-minded South African companies that already work in the maritime sector, and there is a wide range who have the sensors, drones, observation and other ancillary equipment that can be fitted to Twiga’s Rugged Military Patrol Boats.

A trend de Lange has noticed due to the escalation of conflict on the African continent, where borders are often rivers or lakes, is an increased demand for greater power and bigger firepower as the water is being used a battlefield rather than as a logistic route. “A number of new Gun Boats are in the design phase currently,” he said.

At the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition, Twiga presented one of its latest Gun Boats – the 920, a wider boat with significant power and hard points for three 12.7 mm machine guns.

The 920 joins Twiga’s numerous other models, including the 580 Utility boat, with a total payload of 1 000 kg and suitable for general work and rescue support operations; 720 Centre point Lift boat; 650 Centre point Lift boat; 850 narrow beam patrol boat range, available in Gun and Logistics forms; and 1050 wide beam range, designed to meet a number of requirements such as support for water operations, troop carrier, command boat and general rescue boat.

These boats have been exported – for example, in June 2018 the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) took into service four 850 Military Patrol Boats under a contract by Impala Services and Logistics Limited of Uganda. The UPDF subsequently took into service the 1050 Command boat, with an air-conditioned and ballistically protected cabin, and additional 850 Gun boats.

Also on the Twiga stand at AAD was its Nyati armoured personnel carrier (APC). This modern mine- and ballistically-protected 4×4 was designed partly at the request of the launch customer Uganda and partly to meet modern requirements for a heavily armed, well protected and low-cost vehicle for African conditions. The Nyati comes in a range of different variants suitable for a multitude of missions, including battlefield ambulance and weapon platform.

A turret can be mounted on the roof and accommodate weapons up to 20 mm. This can be either electrically or manually driven. In addition, two roof-mounted 7.62 mm machine gun mounts can be positioned on the rear of the roof, and there are 12 firing ports around the vehicle. The Nyati is manufactured in Uganda as the Chui (Leopard). Compared to the baseline Nyati, the Chui incorporates elements required by the Ugandan military.

Twiga’s latest vehicle, the 4×4 Nkwe, revealed at AAD 2024 for the first time, provides a STANAG Level 2 ballistic and mine protected platform suitable for urban and rural operations. The Nkwe is powered by a modern drive line that ensures supply of components well into the future, de Lange emphasised. In addition, the Nkwe project provides a complete upgrade for the Mamba and Nyoka range of 8 tonne armoured vehicles.