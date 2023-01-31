NCACC to update SADI in two provinces

Defence industry manufacturers and producers in two provinces will this week have the opportunity to, among others, establish the status of online permit applications for exporting their products.

The SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) is facilitating workshops in KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow (1 February) and Western Cape on Friday (3 February) with senior personnel from the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC).

Advocate Ezra Jele, who heads the NCACC secretariat, will give workshop attendees insight into current litigation involving the NCACC, such as the Open Secrets case opposing sales to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. Other points on his presentation are current applications to export to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), the Middle East and West Africa, as well as progress on amending legislation regarding the export of arms, ammunition and other military equipment.

Also on hand for both workshops will be Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, according to AMD. He is set down to provide “input” in his position as NCACC chair.

Thirty minutes of each of the three hour, 20 minute workshops is set aside for “discussions, questions and answers”.







The workshop will also see input from Reutech Communications, Reutech Radar and AMD (through AMD Interim Executive Director Sandile Ndlovu and AMD Chairperson Nombasa Ndhlovu). Sandock Austral in Durban will host the KwaZulu-Natal workshop and Reutech Radar Systems in Cape Town will host the Western Cape event.