Navy keeping cards close to chest on Ibsamar platform deployment

With a month go to before the SA Navy (SAN) takes part in its first major real time exercise with foreign fleets in over two years, the t’s are currently being crossed and i’s dotted at a final planning conference in Gqeberha.

The 2022 iteration of Exercise Ibsamar is set to run from 13 to 18 October in Algoa Bay, with exercise headquarters at Naval Station Gqeberha.

Five months ago, defenceWeb was told the maritime service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deploying one of its Valour Class frigates and a pair of Maritime Reaction Squadron (MRS) boarding teams. This was never confirmed, with the Joint Operations Division saying this week, in response to a defenceWeb enquiry, “confirmation of forces involved” along with force structure will be made public after this week’s final planning conference.

There was, at the time of publishing, no indication of platform types and numbers, including air assets, the Brazilian and Indian navies would despatch to South Africa for the exercise. This is standard operating procedure with the host country’s navy advising on visiting ships, personnel and, if deployed, maritime aviation assets. It is possible the Indian Navy frigate INS Tarkash will be in South Africa for Ibsamar, as the vessel is on a multi-country voyage that saw her in Nigeria last week.

Drills that will feature on the Ibsamar roster are believed to include navigation; Officer of the Watch (OOW) manoeuvres; fleet work; communication procedures; visit board, search and seizure (VBSS) and helicopter operations.

When deployed vessels from the three fleets come alongside at the Eastern Cape naval station next month it will be the seventh Ibsamar naval exercise.

While not as close – time-wise – as Ibsamar, Exercise Oxide set down for 14 to 30 November is on track with a final planning conference held in the second week of this month.

SAN assets will work alongside French naval assets based in the Indian Ocean off South Africa’s Western Cape coast. As with Ibsamar, types and numbers of assets are not yet in the public domain with indications French maritime aviation and naval platforms will transit to South Africa from Reunion.







Latest update from the Joint Operations Division on Oxide is once French confirmation of discussions and decisions taken at the final planning conference is approved and received details will be released.