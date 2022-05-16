Navy adds first MMIPV to fleet inventory on Wednesday

Come Wednesday, the maritime component of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), will take the first of three multi-mission inshore patrol vessels (MMIPVs) into service as part of “rejuvenating the patrol capability” of the SA Navy (SAN).

Chief of the SA Navy, Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane, will accept SAS Sekhukhune (P1571), the first of three Warrior Class MMIPVs, at the Simon’s Town naval dockyard. The MMIPVs continue the Warrior Class the SAN created with the refurbished strikecraft SAS Isaac Dyobha (P1565), SAS Makhanda (P1569) and the now decommissioned to reserve status SAS Galeshewe (P1567).

Sekhukhune’s keel was laid at Damen Shipyards Cape Town in February 2020 by Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, at that time defence and military veterans minister. Indications were she would be taken into service in the first quarter of this year with March given by some as the handover month. Following extensive sea trials, she is deemed ready for service and will be under the command of 15-year SAN veteran Commander Jabulani Mashamba.

Those attending Wednesday’s event at SAN fleet headquarters will be given insight into the role SAN management has planned for the first MMIPV in securing “South Africa’s maritime zones” according to the SAN Public Relations Department.

Sekhukhune is the first of three MMIPVs to be built for the SAN by Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT), fulfilling a contract awarded by Armscor as Project Biro.

All three MMIPVs are DSCT Stan Patrol 6211 design platforms. They are 62m long, have a maximum speed of 26 knots, a range of 4 000 nautical miles and a crew of up to 62. The vessels will each carry a 9 m and a 7 m RHIB (rigid hull inflatable boat) for boarding operations.







The MMIPVs are, according to DSCT, tailored to SAN requirements and feature the Damen Sea Axe Bow – a vertical hull form reducing slamming for safe, comfortable operations in rough seas. The new addition to the SAN fleet and the pair to follow are the first Sea Axe vessels to be acquired for South African waters.