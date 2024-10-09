Naval Exercise Ibsamar VIII commences in South Africa

The eighth edition of Exercise Ibsamar, the multinational maritime exercise involving the navies of South Africa, Brazil and India, has commenced, marking another milestone in the trilateral collaboration between these maritime nations.

Held every two years, the exercise rotates leadership among the three participating nations, with South Africa serving as the permanent host due to its strategic geographical location.

Exercise Ibsamar provides a platform for the naval forces of these nations to conduct a variety of exercises, both ashore and at sea, aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening maritime security. The exercise consists of an alongside phase at Simon’s Town Harbour (7-9 October) and a sea phase in False Bay and the Cape West coast area (10-16 October).

The South African Navy has deployed the frigate SAS Amatola, supported by a Super Lynx helicopter, an Oryx helicopter and two Hawk jets. Brazil’s contribution includes the Niteroi-class frigate BNS Defensora, equipped with a Super Lynx helicopter and a Special Forces team. India is participating with the frigate INS Talwar, its onboard Ka-31 airborne early warning helicopter and an Indian Special Forces team.

Rear Admiral Handsome Matsane, Flag Officer Fleet designate of the South African Navy, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating: “India, Brazil, and South Africa are maritime nations with extensive and strategically important coastlines, making collaboration essential for the credible safeguarding of our waters. Through Exercise Ibsamar 2024, the South African National Defence Force will have an invaluable opportunity to test our skills as well as improve our competence in the joint interdepartmental, inter-agency, and multinational environment.”

Under the guidance of Exercise Director Captain Sifiso Majozi (SA Navy), the primary aim of Ibsamar is to enhance the operational readiness and cooperation between the participating nations. These exercises cover a wide range of serials, including tactical manoeuvres, search and rescue operations and maritime security drills. Through this collaboration, the navies aim to not only bolster their operational capabilities but also foster greater understanding and interoperability between maritime forces.

Commander Almeida Malos de Carvalho, Officer Commanding the Brazilian Navy Ship Defensora, emphasized the importance of shared knowledge: “The cooperation between Brazil, India, and South Africa reflects our vision of shared security, stability and prosperity for our regions. I expect that this exercise will strengthen our interoperability and effectively prepare us for coordinated responses to maritime challenges.”

Captain Jithu George, Officer Commanding the Indian Naval Ship INS Talwar, echoed similar sentiments: “Multilateral interactions like these are crucial bridges of friendship that increase mutual trust and enhance interoperability among navies of like-minded, littoral nations towards a common goal of a peaceful maritime domain and positive maritime environment.”

Exercise Ibsamar also focuses on addressing shared challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing and drug trafficking. By coordinating efforts and sharing best practices, the participating navies are better equipped to defend their waters and uphold international maritime law.

Captain Dieter Jones, Officer Commanding the South African Frigate SAS Amatola, noted the mutual benefits of the exercise: “We are going through a lot of effort to foster existing relationships, to expand on our knowledge base, to exchange customs and naval traditions, and to practice common doctrine. All of this is because we share a common interest, and that is the ocean, the Indian and Atlantic Ocean.”

A key technological highlight of Exercise Ibsamar VIII is the use of the Indian Navy’s NISHAR (Network for Information Sharing) system. This system enables seamless communication and information sharing between the participating naval forces, enhancing their ability to coordinate operations and develop a common operating picture.

NISHAR uses portable terminals that work on plug-and-play architecture, allowing the participating navies to share text, emails and, when satellite bandwidth allows, images and video conferencing. This level of connectivity is crucial during joint exercises, ensuring that all units can communicate effectively over long distances.

Thus, India, Brazil and South Africa can establish a unified communication framework during operations, enhancing their ability to conduct joint maritime exercises and share tactical information.

As Commander Almeida Malos de Carvalho aptly put it, “Ibsamar is one of the pillars of our defence responses, a high-strength collaboration and exchange of knowledge between our nations.”