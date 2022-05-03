Nautic Africa launches another Sentinel vessel for West Africa

Nautic Africa, a subsidiary of Paramount Maritime, has launched another 35 metre long Sentinel vessel, the MV Tuguemi, which will be deployed in the Gulf of Guinea region.

The vessel was christened at Hamlet Quay in Elliot Basin in Cape Town, marking the third launch of the 35 metre version of the Sentinel series.

As it is designed to operate in dangerous waters, the aluminium-hulled vessel features composite ballistic armour on its wheelhouse and main deck accommodation structure, while gun mounts and ballistic shields are fitted to offer coverage around the vessel. Wheelhouse protection is up to NATO STANAG Level II and deckhouse ballistic protection to STANAG Level I.

Powered by three Caterpillar C32 main engines each developing 1 193 kW and driving three propellers, the Sentinel has a range of 1 300 nautical miles at economical speed (top speed is nearly 30 knots). With a length of 35 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres and draught of 2 metres, the Sentinel has six cabins for both crew and security personnel.

The Sentinel’s 11×6 metre cargo deck can further accommodate 20 tons of cargo or a 20-foot shipping container. A 6.5 metre semi-rigid boat can also be launched via a davit.

“The launch of the 35 metre Sentinel Vessel, named the MV Tuguemi, is yet another milestone in our production of a world class product made proudly in Africa, for Africa,” said Paramount Maritime CEO Lee Connolly.

“Indeed, the ramifications of maritime piracy, including kidnappings and even assaults plague the whole of Africa’s trajectory, not just their points of origin. Rule of law in Gulf of Guinea (GoG) territorial waters and their associated blue economic zones has been routinely challenged and such crimes hit record-heights during the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn exacerbated already-constrained supply chains across the continent”.

In February 2020 Nautic Africa launched a new 35 metre Sentinel vessel for Nigerian customer Hadnuvo Marine Ltd. The vessel, MV Khajan, was the first model of the new design in this class. A second 35 metre Sentinel, also for the Gulf of Guinea, was launched in February 2021. Nautic has over the last decade built a large number of Sentinel vessels for export customers.







Nautic Africa also announced that larger naval versions (40 metres and 47 metres) of the vessel have been made available due to rising interest from navies, and will be offered globally to bolster military and fishing patrol operations across EEZ waters.