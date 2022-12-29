NATO country orders RDM 155mm ammunition

The South African subsidiary of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, the German defence and technology giant, notched up a further success and will supply an unnamed NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) country with 155mm ammunition valued in the “mid three million digit Euro range”.

The South African operation – Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) – is a partnership between the German parent and South African state-owned Denel.

A statement issued by Rheinmetall’s Dusseldorf head office has it the ammunition will be of the “proven Assegai product line” and will be supplied according to the terms of a framework contract.

The five year framework contract provides for delivery of 155mm M2005 V-LAP (velocity enhanced long range artillery projectile) rounds, M92 modular charges and various fuzes. The 155mm M2005 V-LAP features a high fragmentation effect as well as extended range through rocket and base bleed technology. The rocket assist V-LAP projectile together with the Assegai M92 tactical charge has barrel erosion and muzzle signature reducer properties. It is designed to NATO Joint Ballistics Memorandum of Understanding (JBMoU) requirements and qualified according to STANAG guidelines. The ammunition is already deployed in several NATO countries.

“We are proud to support our long-time NATO partner g range artillery suite. Framework agreements provide long-term ammunition supply assurance and a flexible system for procuring ammunition over specified time periods. The rocket assist V-lap along with tactical Assegai M92 charges, barrel wear reducer and muzzle flash reducer will support soldiers on the battlefield as well as troops involved in logistics and maintenance,” Jan-Patrick Helmsen, RDM chief executive, said

The M2005 HE V-LAP projectile is, according to the company, at the forefront of modern artillery technology and provides an extended range interdiction capability against soft targets and soft skinned vehicles as well as disruption of logistical supply lines beyond the immediate battlefield. The M2005 projectile can be used with suitable NATO standard fuzes and JBMoU compatible modular charge systems and fired from any compatible 155mm weapon system. Base drag reduction and rocket assistance extend range performance of Assegai with no special operational and logistic requirements.

Jointly owned by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH (51%) and Denel, RDM produces a variety of ammunition ranging from 155 mm artillery ammunition to 60, 81 and 120 mm mortars, 40 mm grenades, 76/62 mm naval rounds, aircraft bombs and mine breaching systems. The RDM product range also includes ammunition filling plants for export and missile sub-system manufacture.





