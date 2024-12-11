MP assured South African State Security Agency on top of terrorism threats

Concerns expressed by an MKP (uMkhonto we Sizwe Party) Member of Parliament (MP) as regards South Africa being a logistic hub for terrorist organisations were assuaged by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, in the final round of Parliamentary questions for the year.

Nhlamu Ndhlela, a National Assembly (NA) MKP whip, was informed in a written reply government employs a co-ordinated response to countering and preventing terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations, domestically and regionally”.

According to her the State Security Agency (SSA) prioritises “comprehensive investigative efforts” to determine whether allegations South Africa is being used by terrorist organisations to move equipment. These efforts are not confined to South Africa and include “robust and ongoing collaboration and engagement with regional counterparts”. This approach sees a high-level focus on gathering intelligence to identify direct or indirect links between terrorist entities active in South Africa and the southern African region.

Where credible links are identified, joint investigative initiatives with regional partners are undertaken with the primary objective of assessing and mitigating potential risks and threats to national and regional security.

“Concurrently,” her response has it, “systematic follow-up investigations are being conducted to critically evaluate the veracity of assertions made in both media and research reports, many of which currently lack substantiated evidence”.

“These efforts underscore the SSA’s commitment to rigorous evidence-based approaches in addressing concerns and protecting regional stability and national security.”

The SSA, according to Ntshavheni, has “a central role in directing the domestic law enforcement response to the country’s identified terrorism and terrorism financing risks”.

The focus on detection, investigation and countering/disrupting terrorism and terrorism financing risks and threats, “is the operational embodiment of South Africa’s recently revised National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NCTS) and the National Counter the Financing of Terrorism Strategy (NCFTS)”.

“Through these frameworks, the SSA is consolidating and reinforcing South Africa’s counter terrorism architecture, ensuring implementation of robust measures to mitigate, neutralise and disrupt any terrorist related activities with direct or indirect links to South Africa. This co-ordinated response is pivotal to strengthening national security and demonstrating the SSA’s and all relevant security cluster departments unwavering commitment to countering and preventing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, domestically and regionally.”