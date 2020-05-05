Motimele is Armscor chairman

Armscor has apparently fallen back into the secretive self it once was with official announcements of changes to directors’ status and even the appointment of a chief executive acknowledged only on the defence and security acquisition agency’s website.

defenceWeb’s attention was drawn to the site, normally not regularly updated as regards tenders, press information, newsletters and other communications with its wider public.

This again proved the case when going to the Board of Directors portal. Former deputy chair Malusi Motimele is listed as chair, replacing Thutukile Skweyiya. The former South African ambassador to France was named as chair, replacing retired SA Navy chief vice admiral Johannes Mudimu, who vacated the post due to ill-health.

Skweyiya does not appear at all in the current list of Armscor directors with another former diplomat now in the deputy chair post. She is Ambassador JT Ndlovu who is, according to Armscor, a former High Commissioner to Ghana and South Africa’s deputy permanent representative at the UN.

Motimele’s appointment as Armscor deputy chair was made via a Cabinet statement which also confirmed Skweyiya’s position as chair. This appears not to have been the case with Motimele’s elevation to chairman.







Similarly, when Advocate Solomzi Mbada was appointed Armscor chief executive in February, it was made public knowledge via a Cabinet statement and not by an Armscor or Department of Defence and Military Veterans (DoDMV) statement.