Morocco to manufacture Indian WhAP vehicles

On 30 September, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) from India signed a strategic agreement with Morocco’s National Defence Administration for the local production of Tata’s 8×8 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP).

According to Indian business daily The Economic Times, this contract represents the “largest deal of Indian-made armoured vehicles to date, both within India and on the global stage.” The vehicles have undergone “extensive trials” to ensure their effectiveness in Morocco’s operational conditions.

The agreement covers a three-year period, during which Tata Advanced Systems Maroc (TASM) in Casablanca will manufacture up to 100 vehicles annually. The contract, which will generate 90 direct jobs and 250 indirect jobs, has been signed for the construction of 150 vehicles for Morocco’s armed forces, according to defence sources quoted by news agency ANI. Morocco also intends to increase the indigenous content to 50% over time.

“This contract is of significant size and strategic importance for TASL as we expand our footprint as a Defence OEM on an international scale,” said Sukaran Singh, CEO of TASL.

The WhAP is a versatile, amphibious vehicle designed to navigate challenging terrains, including muddy or slushy conditions, and withstand mine blasts. Various models, including paramilitary versions, are already in service with the Indian Army.

This cooperation is part of Morocco’s broader strategy to diversify its defence partnerships and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities. The kingdom has authorized the creation of two military industry zones focused on developing equipment for national defence, supported by an increased defence budget of $12.2 billion for 2024.

Morocco is aiming to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly the United States, while positioning itself as a key regional player in defence manufacturing. India, meanwhile, has been expanding its defence engagement with Africa, recognizing the continent’s strategic importance. The India-Africa Defence Dialogue and joint military exercises with African nations have positioned India as a growing defence partner in the region. Morocco’s role in this partnership could help India solidify its strategic foothold in North Africa, with opportunities for increased defence exports or joint ventures.

Beyond defence, India and Morocco maintain commercial relations. In 2022, bilateral trade reached $4.2 billion, with India’s exports primarily driven by refined petroleum, while Morocco’s exports to India consisted largely of mixed mineral or chemical fertilizers. In 2023, multiple agreements strengthened cooperation in sectors like fertilizers and agriculture, notably through partnerships between Indian companies and Morocco’s Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP). The two nations also collaborate on renewable energy projects, with Morocco’s renewable energy agency MASEN and India’s NTPC partnering on initiatives in 2022.

