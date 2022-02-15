Morocco getting Barak air defence systems from Israel

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has been contracted by Morocco to supply its Barak MX air defence systems in a deal worth over $500 million.

This is according to Israel’s Globes publication, citing unnamed defence sources. Morocco has been interested in acquiring the Barak MX since at least November last year when Israeli Minister of Defence Benny Gantz visited Morocco and signed a memorandum of understanding on defence collaboration with his counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi.

Stoked by tensions with its neighbour Algeria, Morocco has been steadily building up its military, and this includes acquiring hardware from Israel. In November it was reported that Morocco had bought Skylock counter-drone systems from Israel’s Skylock Systems. Morocco has previously acquired BlueBird Aero Systems WanderB-VTOL aircraft from Israel, and has shown interest in co-producing kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with Israel.

Israel and Morocco normalised relations in a December 2020 deal brokered with the United States, joining the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Bahrain in beginning to forge deals with Israel.

According to IAI, the Barak MX air defence system is able to defence against multiple simultaneous aerial threats (such as cruise missiles, UAVs, helicopters etc.) from different sources and different ranges. Radar-guided interceptors have a range of either 35 km (Barak MRAD), 70 km (Barak LRAD) and 150 km (Barak ER). They are supported by phased array radars, available in a variety of sizes and configurations.







All Barak MX Land Deployable components (Battle Management Centre, launchers with interceptors and radars) can be operated from permanent infrastructure or can be truck mounted and deployed to temporal operational sites.